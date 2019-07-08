The Norton City Council Minutes for July 3, 2019

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

July 3, 2019

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Robert Bowman, Gerald Jones, Donna Foley, and Ron Briery. Others present were Donna Liddle, Dean Liddle, Dana Paxton, Dan Bainter, Chris Davis, Jody Enfield, Gerry Cullumber, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis. Chief Cullumber gave the invocation.

Motion was made by Robert Bowman and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve the June 19, 2019 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Curtis Glenn – $ 2,850 – install carport at 506 E. Main

Ron Briery – $ 2,400 – install carport at 601 Johnson Road

Steve Horney – $ 3,500 – demolish house at 1010 N. State St.

Walter Dicks – $ 8,000 – Re-roof structure at 306 N. Wabash

Shila Holterman – $ 6,000 – Re-roof structure at 305 S. Wabash

David Brehmer – $ 7,000 – Re-roof structure at1108 Nixon

Jeff Delimont – $ 5,500 – Re-roof structure at 311 S. Second

Kristine Posson – $ 4,000 – Re-roof structure at 109 & 111 S. State

Noreen Crabill – $ 7,947 – Re-roof structure at 513 N. Norton

Dean Liddle reminded everyone of the Norton Car Show, with events scheduled for July 12-13. Donna Liddle reported James Foster from the Kansas Department of Commerce will be at the Washington Street Park on Tuesday, July 9th at 1:15 p.m. to honor Norton Pride as a Community of Excellence. The public is welcomed to attend.

Karen Griffiths reported the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals held a hearing on June 24 to consider a request for a setback variance to allow a 2-foot setback on the south side yard at 1009 N. Norton, for the purposes of constructing a garage. The variance request was approved.

Assistant Chief of Police Jody Enfield reported the Police Department will be going back to 24-hour coverage. Interviews will be conducted on July 9th for the vacant police officer position. Austin Tucker will graduate from KLETC on July 19th. Chief Cullumber stated there have been traffic concerns expressed regarding the speed on State Street and the police department will continue enforcement to try to keep this under control. Gerald Jones thanked Chief Cullumber for addressing these concerns.

Motion was made by Gerald Jones and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve the request for water and sewer services outside the city limits for Mark Griffin at 12210 S. Johnson Road. He has signed an Agreement to Extend Services and Consent to Annexation. Jerry Jones stated the City needs to consider annexation of various properties in order to square off the City boundaries. Vote taken. Motion carried.

James Moreau stated the American flags were put up for the 4th of July holiday and will be out until Friday afternoon, when they will be switched over to the welcome flags for the Frisbee Golf tournament this weekend. He also reported there are only 26 cemetery spaces left for sale in the 3rd Addition of the Norton Cemetery. The road needs to be moved to the correct platted area, which will open up 72 more spaces to be sold. Then the City will need to consider opening the newly platted area to the east of the existing area in the 3rd Addition.

Ron Briery reported the Public Safety Committee met and reviewed a training reimbursement agreement for newly hired police officers who are not certified. The Personnel Committee will meet on July 8th at 4:00 p.m. to discuss changes to the Personnel manual to allow the agreement for future hires.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Donna Foley to approve the Norton American Legion’s use of the grandstand booth in Elmwood Park for consumption of cereal malt beverages from July 23-27, 2019, as per Section 3-103(e) of the Norton City Code, and to approve their cereal malt beverage special event license for consumption on the premises at a confined beer garden at the grandstand booth in Elmwood Park during the 2019 Norton County Fair. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Jerry Jones asked if someone could be appointed to enforce the violation of yard waste being blown into the streets when people mow their lawns. James stated he will put a reminder on the City’s Facebook page. The possibility of reducing the speed limits on several streets in Norton was also discussed. Staff will look into the possibility of getting a few radar enforcement signs to put on these streets.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Robert Bowman to approve Appropriating Ordinance #13. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:51 p.m.