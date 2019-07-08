Osborne County Commissioners Meeting-July 1, 2019

Present: Craig Pottberg, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Alfred Reif, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Craig Pottberg called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.

Bruce Lemon, John McClure and Ron Kaser met with commissioners to discuss the utilities agreement for new ambulance/fire garage. John McClure stated that the City of Osborne has tentatively approved the agreement. C.W. Seaman stated that no one knows what the utilities will be so we don’t want to agree to anything yet. John McClure stated that he could get estimates. Discussion was held on insurance and responsibility of payment should something happen. Bruce Lemon stated that he would like to see an agreement for just one year. Discussion was held.

Laura McClure met with commissioners to thank them for the money for insurance for the Carnegie Library. She gave commissioners information on the history of Osborne County and upcoming anniversary of 150 years of being a county.

Alfred Reif moved to approve the minutes for special meeting held June 28, 2019 as presented, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners approved the following transfers: 19-41 for $6.50 and 19-42 for $4.38.

Chris Rhodes met with commissioners to give them a proposal for new server Model 41A from Sirius Computer Solution, Inc. The old server needs to be replaced. The cost for the new one would $23,883.64 and would be installed by Thomson Reuters. Alfred Reif moved to approve the purchase of a new server for $23,883.64 from Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Vienna Janis gave commissioners information on claims from KCAMP. Craig Pottberg moved to go into executive session for ten minutes for claims litigation, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried. Executive session started at 9:05 with commissioners only and ended at 9:15 a.m.

Alfred Reif moved to recess the meeting until 1:00 p.m. C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting was recessed at 10:17 a.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m.

John Mapes-Auditor and Mandy Muck and Allan Clark from Road & Bridge met with commissioners to go over Osborne County 2020 budget request. John Mapes went through each department budget request. Discussion was held. Craig Pottberg suggested next year departments come in earlier to set salaries before being given to the auditor. Commissioners made cuts to the following: transfer for capital improvements, Health Department, Appraiser’s Cost, and Noxious Weed. Commissioners set the budget hearing for August 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

John Mapes went over the 2018 budget audit. John Mapes stated that the general fund was in good shape and had a carryover of 1.3 million. John Mapes went over the audit by departments and each one was good standings. C.W. Seaman moved to approve Osborne County 2018 Audit and have John Mapes file all necessary documentation, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

John Mapes presented an agreement for Mapes and Miller LLP, Certified Public Accountants to continue to do audit and budget work for Osborne County for the next five years. Commissioners looked over the agreement. Alfred Reif moved to approve the five year agreement with Mapes and Miller, LLP for audit and budget work, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 3:30 p.m.