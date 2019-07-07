OKC Thunder Sign Several Players During NBA Free Agency

Thunder Signs Darius Bazley

Thunder Signs Nerlens Noel

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Nerlens Noel, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Noel appeared in 77 games (two starts) with the Thunder last season where he averaged 4.9 points on 58.7 percent field goal shooting to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.25 blocks in 13.7 minutes. During the 2018-19 season, Noel ranked second in the NBA in defensive rating among centers.

The University of Kentucky product has appeared in 300 career games and owns averages of 8.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.36 blocks and 1.37 steals in 22.8 minutes.

Noel was originally selected sixth overall in the 2013 NBA Draft and was later named to the All-Rookie First Team.

Thunder Acquires Draft Rights To Darius Bazley

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired the draft rights to forward Darius Bazley (23rd overall) from the Memphis Grizzlies (via the Utah Jazz) and a 2024 second-round draft pick in exchange for the draft rights to Brandon Clarke (21st overall), it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Bazley (6-9, 205) played in 25 games during the 2017-18 season and averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals in 25.6 minutes per game as a senior at Princeton High School.

The Ohio native was named to the West Team for the 2018 McDonald’s All-American team, as well as being selected to the Ohio Division I All-State First Team and All-Ohio First Team by USA Today. Bazley also played for the USA Junior National Select Team in the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit. He spent a portion of the 2018-19 season as an intern with New Balance after signing an endorsement deal with the brand.

Thunder Signs Luguentz Dort To Two-Way Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2019 – Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Luguentz Dort to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

In one year at Arizona State, Dort (6-4, 215) appeared in 34 games (33 starts) and recorded averages of 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.53 steals in 31.5 minutes per contest. His 52 steals on the season ranked fourth in the Pac-12 and led all freshmen.

After leading ASU to the team’s best Pac-12 record in nine years, the Canadian native earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors, making him just the fifth Sun Devil to earn the award. Dort was also named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team, the Pac-12 All-Defense Team and the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Per NBA rules, each team is allowed two players on Two-Way Contracts in addition to the standard 15 players on the roster. Players on Two-Way Contracts spend most of the season in the NBA G League but can be called up to their NBA team for a maximum of 45 days.