NJCAA Awards 22 Highland Student Athletes Academic Awards

Twenty-two Highland Community College student athletes earned NJCAA All-Academic Awards for their work in the classroom after the 2018-2019 school year, the most to receive this award in a single year in school history.

NJCAA All-Academic Awards are given to student-athletes across the association who were certified on the official team roster and finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or higher during the academic school year, counting hours from both fall and spring semesters.

Depending on the student’s cumulative GPA, students could earn First Team (4.00 GPA), Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA) or Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA) for this award.

Five Scotties earned a perfect 4.0 GPA this school year and earned First Team NJCAA All-Academic; Emma Cohalla (Volleyball), Amber Hildebrand (Volleyball), Elizabeth Hays (Softball), Isabella Konieczka (Softball) and Sara Shinn (Softball).

Seven Scotties earned Second Team NJCAA All-Academic and another 10 student athletes earned Third Team.

Below are the student athletes who earned NJCAA All-Academic honors during the 2018-2019 school year:

First Team:

Emma Cohalla Volleyball

Elizabeth Hays Softball

Amber Hildebrand Volleyball

Isabella Konieczka Softball

Sara Shinn Softball

Second Team:

Jonathan Thompson Football

Alexis Hodapp Softball

Katie Pearson Volleyball

Kennedy Meyer Softball

Xavian Powell Track & Field

Hannah Schmidt Softball

Max Milligan Baseball

Third Team:

Skyler Zirkle Baseball

Brendon Bond Baseball

Jared Wells Baseball

McKinley Jeanneret Softball

Drake Seetin Baseball

Ryan Schemtob Football

Chevelle Sartin Softball

Eric Darden, Jr. Track & Field

Lora Shinn Softball

Hope Eckley Softball

There were three student athletes who earned both NJCAA All-Academic and NJCAA All-American honors in their specific sport and those students were Emma Cohalla (Volleyball), Chevelle Sartin (Softball) and Ryan Schemtob (Football).

Congratulations to this year’s NJCAA All-Academic award winners. All students who earn NJCAA All-Academic get their name displayed in a plaque located in the hallway of Ben Allen Field House. These names date back to the 1986-1987 school year.