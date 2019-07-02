Highland Softball Team Earns NJCAA Academic Team of the Year Honors

While success on the softball field has come at a high rate for the Highland Softball program including a 35-12 record this past season which included a Top six finish at Nationals, a Region VI District E Tournament title and Conference title, that’s not the only place the Scottie softball team has found success.

For the second straight year and the seventh of the last eight years the Highland softball team as earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors for their success in the classroom.

NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors are given out to teams that finish with a team average of 3.00 GPA for the entire school year. A total of 738 NJCAA programs earned Academic Team of the Year honors for 2018-19 and the Highland softball team was part of the NJCAA sport that had the most. A total of 131 softball programs posted a 3.0 GPA or higher as a team during the 2018-19 academic year.

Scottie softball team finish the 2018-19 school year with a team GPA of 3.44 improving upon their 3.35 mark from the 2017-18 school year. Leading the way for the team was 10 individuals who finished the academic year with a 3.60 GPA or better to earn individual NJCAA All-Academic honors (22 total Highland athletes earned this honor – full list). The 10 individual honors for softball is three more than the previous school year for the team.

Isabella Konieczka, Elizabeth Hays and Sara Shinn each posted a 4.0 GPA which gave them first team NJCAA All-Academic, while Alexis Hodapp, Kennedy Meyer and Hannah Schmidt earned second team honors with a GPA of 3.80-3.99 and McKinley Jeanneret, Chevelle Sartin, Lora Shinn and Hope Eckley all picked up third team honors with a GPA of 3.60-3.79.

Congratulations to the Highland softball team on their NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors as they showcased their success in the classroom and on the field.