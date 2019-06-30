Whit Merrifield Selected To First All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield has been selected to his first All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced tonight on ESPN’s “Google MLB All-Star Selection Show.” Merrifield will represent the Royals at the 90th Midsummer Classic, which is set for Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Merrifield, 30, entered today with 104 hits, one behind D.J. LeMahieu for the Major League lead. After leading the Majors with 192 hits last season, Merrifield is seeking to become the first player to lead the Majors in hits in consecutive seasons since Ichiro Suzuki did it from 2006-10.

Merrifield is batting .299 with 40 extra-base hits, 42 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 83 games (82 starts), and has made starts in right field (36), second base (32), center field (7), first base (4), designated hitter (3) and left field (1). He’s one of six players this season who has started at every outfield position and at least two infield positions.

Merrifield has recorded at least one hit in 67 of 83 games (80.1%) and entered today with the American League lead in total bases (173).

Merrifield is the 16th different Royals player to be selected to the All-Star Game since 2007, Dayton Moore’s first full season as Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager. Of those 16 unique All-Star selections, 10 were originally drafted or signed by Kansas City. In total, the Royals have had 28 All-Stars in Moore’s 13 full seasons in Kansas City.