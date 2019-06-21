KNDY Adds Emergency Alerts To Station Facebook; Twitter Feeds

A new feature added to the official Facebook and Twitter accounts of KNDY radio now alerts followers of emergency alerts issued through the National Weather Service for the 8 counties covered by the station in Kansas and Nebraska.

Alerts are posted for Marshall, Washington, Nemaha, Riley and Pottawatomie counties in Kansas, as well as Gage, Jefferson and Pawnee counties in Nebraska.

Alerts are posted for all severe weather watches and warnings, as well as tornado watches and warnings. Alerts are also issued for civil emergencies as well as fire weather alerts. A complete list is below.

SEVERE WEATHER

Severe Thunderstorm Watches, Warnings, and Statements

Tornado Watches and Warnings

WINTER WEATHER

Blizzard Watches and Warnings

Wind Chill Watches, Warnings, and Advisories

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings

Winter Weather Advisories

Freezing Rain Advisories

HYDROLOGY

Flood Statements and Warnings

Flash Flood Watches, Statements, and Warnings

NON-PRECIPITATION

Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings

Freeze Watches and Warnings

High Wind Watches and Warnings

Extreme Cold Watches and Warnings

Dust Storm Warnings

Hard Freeze Warnings

Blowing Dust Advisories

Dense Fog Advisories

Dense Smoke Advisories

Freezing Fog Advisories

Frost Advisories

Heat Advisories

CIVIL EMERGENCIES

Child Abduction Emergencies (Amber Alerts)

Civil Danger Warnings

Civil Emergency Messages

Earthquake Warnings

Evacuation Immediate

Fire Warnings

Hazardous Materials Warnings

Local Area Emergencies

Law Enforcement Emergencies

Nuclear Power Plant Warnings

Radiological Hazard Warnings

Shelter In Place Warnings

911 Telephone Outage Emergencies

FIRE WEATHER