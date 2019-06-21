KNDY Adds Emergency Alerts To Station Facebook; Twitter Feeds

A new feature added to the official Facebook and Twitter accounts of KNDY radio now alerts followers of emergency alerts issued through the National Weather Service for the 8 counties covered by the station in Kansas and Nebraska.
Alerts are posted for Marshall, Washington, Nemaha, Riley and Pottawatomie counties in Kansas, as well as Gage, Jefferson and Pawnee counties in Nebraska.
Alerts are posted for all severe weather watches and warnings, as well as tornado watches and warnings. Alerts are also issued for civil emergencies as well as fire weather alerts. A complete list is below.
SEVERE WEATHER
- Severe Thunderstorm Watches, Warnings, and Statements
- Tornado Watches and Warnings
WINTER WEATHER
- Blizzard Watches and Warnings
- Wind Chill Watches, Warnings, and Advisories
- Winter Storm Watches and Warnings
- Winter Weather Advisories
- Freezing Rain Advisories
HYDROLOGY
- Flood Statements and Warnings
- Flash Flood Watches, Statements, and Warnings
NON-PRECIPITATION
- Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings
- Freeze Watches and Warnings
- High Wind Watches and Warnings
- Extreme Cold Watches and Warnings
- Dust Storm Warnings
- Hard Freeze Warnings
- Blowing Dust Advisories
- Dense Fog Advisories
- Dense Smoke Advisories
- Freezing Fog Advisories
- Frost Advisories
- Heat Advisories
CIVIL EMERGENCIES
- Child Abduction Emergencies (Amber Alerts)
- Civil Danger Warnings
- Civil Emergency Messages
- Earthquake Warnings
- Evacuation Immediate
- Fire Warnings
- Hazardous Materials Warnings
- Local Area Emergencies
- Law Enforcement Emergencies
- Nuclear Power Plant Warnings
- Radiological Hazard Warnings
- Shelter In Place Warnings
- 911 Telephone Outage Emergencies
FIRE WEATHER
- Rangeland/Grassland Fire Danger Statements
- Fire Weather Watches
- Red Flag Warnings