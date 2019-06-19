Royals Announce Signing of Several Draft Picks

Courtesy of the Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2019) — The Kansas City Royals announced today that they’ve signed 26 of the 41 players they selected in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft earlier this month, including their first eight selections and 14 of the first 15 picks. The club announced the signing of first-round selection (second overall), shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. last week.

The Royals have also signed: pitchers Alec Marsh (Competitive Balance Round/Arizona State), Grant Gambrell (3rd round/Oregon State), Dante Biasi (6th round/Penn State), Noah Murdock (7th round/University of Virginia), Anthony Veneziano (10th round/Coastal Carolina University), Adam Lukas (12th round/University of Evansville), Justin Hooper (14th round/UCLA), Austin Manning (19th round/University of Southern California), Cody Davenport (20th round/University of Central Arkansas), Alex Smith (24th round/University of Memphis), Josh Broughton (25th round/Valdosta State), Zack Phillips (27th round/University of Mississippi), Patrick Smith (33rd round/Purdue University) and Jonah Dipoto (35th round/UC-San Diego); infielders Brady McConnell (2nd round/ University of Florida), Michael Massey (4th round/University of Illinois), Clay Dungan (9th round/Indiana State), Vinnie Pasquantino (11th round/Old Dominion University), Tyler Tolbert (13th round/University of Alabama-Birmingham), Jake Means (22nd round/Indiana State), Jay Charleston (26th round/University of Tennessee) and Jimmy Govern (30th round/Eastern Illinois University) and outfielders John Rave (5th round/Illinois State), Burle Dixon (18th round/Cosumnes River College) and Mikey Filia (31st round/University of California-Irvine).

Kansas City has also signed non-drafted free agents, Brad Bonnenfant (pitcher, University of Nevada-Reno), Donavin Buck (pitcher, University of Arkansas-Little Rock) and Jack Gethings (shortstop, Fairfield University).