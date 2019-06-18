Sporting KC Defender Graham Zusi Named To 2019 MLS All-Star Fan XI Presented By Target

Courtesy of Sporting Kansas City

(June 18, 2019) — Sporting Kansas City announced today that defender Graham Zusi has been named to the 2019 MLS All-Star Fan XI presented by Target.

Zusi receives MLS All-Star recognition for the seventh time in his heralded career, tying club legend Preki for the most in Sporting history. The right back lands All-Star accolades for the third straight year, having earned his first four nods from 2012-2015. His seven All-Star selections since 2012 are the most in Major League Soccer.

Since joining the club in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Maryland, Zusi has helped Sporting to three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles (2012, 2015, 2017), the 2013 MLS Cup and an eight-year playoff streak that began in 2011. The versatile veteran-who has transitioned from central midfielder to winger to right back during his tenure in Kansas City-was selected to the MLS Best XI in 2012 and 2013 after being named the 2011 MLS Breakout Player of the Year.

Zusi has amassed 31 goals and 80 assists in 312 competitive appearances for Sporting, ranking second on the team’s all-time charts in assists and games played. He has assisted two goals and started 16 of 17 appearances this season in all competitions, including five starts in Sporting’s run to the 2019 Concacaf Champions League Semifinals.

On the international stage, Zusi has recorded five goals and seven assists in 55 career caps for the United States Men’s National Team. He debuted for the U.S. in 2012 and tallied two assists at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where he played all four games and helped the Americans reach the Round of 16. Zusi also represented his country at the 2016 Copa America Centenario and the 2015 and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cups, winning the continental championship two years ago alongside Sporting teammate Matt Besler.

The 2019 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will take place in Zusi’s hometown of Orlando, Florida, pitting the MLS All-Stars against 10-time Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on July 31 at Exploria Stadium. The summer showcase will kick off at 7 p.m. CT, airing live on FS1 and UniMas in the U.S. and across more than 170 countries globally.

The 2019 MLS All-Star Fan XI presented by Target will be unveiled in its entirety on Friday. Ten of the 11 players on the Fan XI were determined via fan voting online at MLSsoccer.com and through the MLS app. The final spot was decided through the EA SPORTS “More Than a Vote” Challenge.

The 2019 MLS All-Star gameday roster will be announced at a later date. MLS Commissioner Don Garber will select two players to join the roster, while the to-be-determined MLS All-Star head coach will round out the squad with picks from a pool of players nominated by the media. The All-Star head coach will also pick the starting XI for the match against Atletico Madrid.

The 2019 All-Star Game will mark the 16th time that an elite international club has faced the MLS All-Stars. Atletico becomes the second La Liga side to appear in the event after crosstown rivals Real Madrid headlined the 2017 edition in Chicago. The All-Stars have also faced top teams from England’s Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, Mexico’s Liga MX and the Scottish Premiership, compiling an 8-4-3 record against some of the world’s most decorated clubs.

