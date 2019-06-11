K-State Signs Frankfort’s Emilee Ebert for Upcoming Season

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie has added a piece to the Wildcat backcourt for the 2019-20 season, as K-State has brought in freshman guard Emilee Ebert from Frankfort, Kansas. Ebert is the fifth player on the roster from the state of Kansas.

Ebert joins an incoming freshmen class that includes Emma Chapman (Columbia, Missouri) and Jada Thorpe (Chicago, Illinois).

“We are excited to add Emilee to our roster for the upcoming season,” said Mittie about the squad’s newest addition. “She had an excellent career at Frankfort and has great upside for the college game.”

Ebert joins the Wildcats as a highly decorated three-sport athlete in basketball, volleyball and track and field. In her basketball career, Ebert set the school record with 1,648 career points. She was a four-time Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) honoree, earning first team honors in 2018 and 2019 and honorable mention citations in 2016 and 2017.

At the end of her senior season in 2018-19, Ebert was a McDonald’s All-American nominee and garnered top-15 All-Class honors as well as Class 1A All-State First Team honors from the Topeka Capitol Journal, Class 1 First Team honors from Sports in Kansas and Class 1A First Team honors from the Wichita Eagle for the second time in her career.

She was also selected to play in a number of all-star games including the Stateline Showdown, Highland CC Northeast Kansas All-Star Game, Cloud County CC Thunderbird All-Star Game and the KBCA All-Star Game. She collected MVP honors in the Highland CC and Cloud County CC games.

At the end of her junior season in 2018, Ebert had surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career and was a Class 1A All-State First Team selection by Sports in Kansas and the Topeka Capitol Journal.

She completed her basketball career as a four-time All-Twin Valley League (TVL) First Team recipient and a four-time All-Flint Hills First Team honoree by the Manhattan Mercury.

In her volleyball career, Ebert was a three-time Class 1A All-State First Team recipient, a 2015 All-State Class 1A Second team honoree and a four-time All-TVL First Team selection. At the end of the 2018 season, Ebert was named the All-Flint Hills Player of the Year by the Manhattan Mercury. She also played in the Highland CC Northeast Kansas Volleyball All-Star Game and was the most valuable player and was the defensive MVP in the Cloud County CC Thunderbird Volleyball All-Star Game.

In her track and field career, Ebert was a three-time All-State selection in Class 1A (2016, 2017 and 2019). In 2019, Ebert was the Class 1A state champion in the long jump and helped set the 4×100 state record with a time of 50.44. She also finished fourth in 100-meter and eighth in the 200-meter.

In 2017, Ebert was the state runner-up in the long jump and finished fourth in the 100. She was also a state qualifier in the 4×400.

In the 2016 track season, Ebert finished fourth in the state in the long jump while qualifying for the state meet in the 200.

She was three-time TVL champion in the long jump, 100, 200 and 4×100.

Kansas State concluded the 2018-19 season with a 21-12 overall record and an appearance in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. This was the fifth straight season the Wildcats reached the postseason under the direction of Mittie.

The Wildcats ranked among the top-35 in the nation for average attendance for the 18th consecutive season in 2018-10.

K-State will return nine letter winners from the 2018-19 season for the 2019-20 season, led by the trio of senior Peyton Williams, junior Rachel Ranke and sophomore Christianna Carr. The Wildcats will also welcome in redshirt freshman Ayoka Lee and freshmen Emma Chapman and Jada Thorpe.

Kansas State 2019-20 Signees

Name, Height, Position, Hometown, School

Emma Chapman, Forward, Columbia, Missouri, Hickman High School

Emilee Ebert, Guard, Frankfort, Kansas, Frankfort High School

Jada Thorpe, Guard, Chicago, Illinois, Simeon Career Academy