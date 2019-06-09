In a game that saw a scoreless draw until the 3:02 mark of the 2nd quarter on Saturday afternoon in Beloit, the West won 36-12 over the East in the 8-Man DI All-Star Game.

The defenses ruled the first half at Trojan Field as the West turned the ball over on downs after seven plays on the opening possession. The next three drives ended in punts, two for the East and one for the West. Each team then turned the ball over on downs on their next possession and the West would punt again with 5:54 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

The East finally got a drive going and got on the board with 3:02 remaining in the first half as an 18-yard TD pass from Caldwell’s Corbin Rice to Ezra Goodman of Attica put them up 6-0 as the PAT failed.

The West got the ball back with 2:56 remaining and ran 2:50 off the clock and got down to the East 1-yard line. The drive was capped with a 1-yard TD run by Cody Baxter of St. Francis. Myles Menges of Central Plains connected with his fellow high school teammate Brett Liebl on the 2-point attempt to give the West an 8-6 lead with six seconds left in the half and that would be the halftime score.

The second half proved to be different as the East took their opening drive 65 yards in six plays, finishing with a 3-yard TD run by Rice. The PAT failed, but the East regained the lead at 12-8. However, from there it was all West.

The West answered right back on their first possession of the third quarter, going 57 yards in eight plays and finishing with a 3-yard TD run by Baxter, his second score of the game, as the West took a 14-12 lead.

Matt Dougherty of Little River intercepted a Rice pass on the next East possession. The West took advantage as Menges capped a six play, 50-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run. He added the two-point run to put the West up 22-12 with 1:30 remaining in the third.

Each team fumbled on their next two possessions as the East ran just two plays and the West one on each possession. The East was then forced to punt again early in the 4th quarter. Taking over with 11:45 remaining in the game, the West went on a classic drive to put the game out of reach. It was a 14-play, 65-yard drive that culminated with a 1-yard TD run by Mason Doll of Central Plains. Menges again added the 2-point run and with 5:45 remaining, the West led 30-12.

Trying to fight back into the game, the East went into passing mode on the next drive and on the second play, Victoria’s Cooper Windholz picked off a Rice pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown to put the West up 36-12.

The East would turn it over on downs on their next possession and the West would run out the clock for the 24-point win. The West now leads the overall series 11-8 in the 8-Man DI All-Star Game.

Menges finished the game 13-17 passing for 176 yards for the West. Liebl caught eight passes for 137 yards. Baxter was the leading rusher for the West with 54 yards on 11 carries and two scores.

For the East, Rice went 10-18 for 153 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Joshua Fielder of Udall had two catches for 64 yards as the East’s receiving leader and the leading rusher for the East was Seth Greenwood of Burlingame with 38 yards on ten carries.

Scoring Summary

2nd, East: Goodman 18 pass from Rice (run failed), 3:02 (6-0 East)

2nd, West: Baxter 1 run (Liebl pass from Menges), 0:06 (8-6 West)

3rd, East: Rice 3 run (pass failed), 9:26 (12-8 East)

3rd, West: Baxter 3 run (run failed), 5:17 (14-12 West)

3rd, West: Menges 2 run (Menges run), 1:30 (22-12 West)

4th, West: Doll 1 run (Menges run), 5:49 (30-12 West)

4th, West: Windholz 34 interception return (run failed), 4:52 (36-12 West)

DI All-Star Game Stats:

East West

Total Offense: 194 334

Rush Offense: 40 145

Pass Offense: 154 177

Penalties: 6-55 8-75

Score by Quarters:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total

East 0 6 6 0 12

West 0 8 14 14 36

Individual Rushing:

East: Greenwood 10-38; Ohlson 1-7; Fielder 1-2; Rice 9-0, TD; Bayliff 1-0

West: Baxter 11-54, 2 TD; Menges 8-34, TD; Steinbrock 5-31; Raby 14-24; Born 5-13; Doll 2-1, TD

Individual Passing:

East: Rice 10-18-153, TD, 2 INT; Watts 1-1-1

West: Menges 13-17-176; Windholz 0-1

Individual Receiving:

East: Fielder 2-64; Bayliff 3-59; Goodman 1-18, TD; Risley 2-7; Lewis 1-4; Rice 1-1

West: Liebl 8-137; Rios 2-24; Raby 2-16; Steinbrock 1-3