When Central Plains became a school in 2011, it was evident that there could be a good amount of football success on the horizon. Jump ahead to 2019 and the Oilers have won 84% of their games and have claimed two 13-0 state championships, one in 2014 and another this past fall.

Central Plains dominated the competition in 2018. On offense, they averaged 48.3 ppg. However, it was their swarming defense that caused the most problems for their opponents. They surrendered only 34 points through the entire season, which averages out to just 2.6 ppg for the opposition. 22 of those 34 points were given up in the first two games. In the final six regular season games and the first two postseason games, the Oilers posted shutouts. In the postseason, the actual defense gave up just six points. The opposition scored 12 points in the playoffs against the Oilers, but one of the two touchdowns scored was a kick return by Solomon in the state championship. The 8-Man DI title game was a 52-6 win over the Gorillas in which Central Plains did not allow a single first down.

The championship season was a total team effort, but three members of the team will be competing on Saturday in the 8-Man DI All-Star Game at Trojan Field in Beloit. Mason Doll, Brett Liebl and Myles Menges will all have one last chance to represent the Oilers and their head coach Chris Steiner is an assistant for the DI West squad.

Myles Menges was the field general at QB. In his senior season, he threw for 1,275 yards and 25 TD with only five interceptions. He also ran for 305 yards and nine scores. From his defensive back position on defense, he used his 6’4″ frame to snag seven interceptions and he also registered 70 tackles. Menges was a 1st Team All-State At-Large selection and also Central Prairie League 1st Team at QB and DB. He hopes the DI West can have a good showing in Saturday’s game.

Brett Liebl is the third member of his family to play in the 8-Man All-Star Game as his brother Adam represented Claflin in 2010 and his other brother Evan played from Central Plains in 2013. Liebl was a pest for opposing backfields as he registered 110 tackles, 20 sacks and 12 TFL from his defensive end position. He was a 1st Team All-State DL pick and also 1st Team All-CPL OL and DL. On offense, he caught just nine passes but six of those were touchdown grabs. Liebl discussed the work it took to win the title and his thoughts on playing in this year’s All-Star Game.

Mason Doll was also a force for the Oiler defense in 2018 and helped pave the way for the efficient offense on the line. He finished the season second on the team in tackles with 127 total stops. He also tallied 20 TFL, 11 sacks and had three fumble recoveries. He was a 1st Team All-State OL pick and 1st Team All-CPL OL & DL. Doll is honored to have the chance to play on more high school game.

Again, all three of the players will have one last chance to play for their head coach Chris Steiner. Steiner, a former all-star player himself in the ’90s, has had a great run with the Oilers. In the eight seasons, he now has a record of 76-14 and his teams have made the playoffs in all but one of those years. When talking with Steiner, you can hear the joy in his voice of being able to coach this group of kids one last time on Saturday.

The Central Plains athletes will showcase their skills one last time on Saturday afternoon in the 8-Man DI All-Star Game for the West squad. The game kicks off at 1:30. If you are not able to attend, fans can listen online at 8manallstars.com or in North Central Kansas on KD Country 94 with pregame coverage set to begin at 1:00.