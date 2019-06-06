Royals Complete Final Day of 2019 First-Year Player Draft

Courtesy of the Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals completed the third and final day of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft today, selecting a total of 41 players.

With their first pick (2nd overall) on Monday, the Royals selected Bobby Witt Jr., a shortstop from Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas). He is the son of right-handed pitcher Bobby Witt, who played 16 seasons with seven different teams in the Majors from 1986-2001.

Kansas City’s next 15 picks were all college players, including second-round selection Brady McConnell, a shortstop from the University of Florida, where he was teammates with Kansas City’s 2018 first-round picks Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar.

Kansas City selected 35 college players out of 41 selections overall, including Jonah Dipoto in the 35th round from UC San Diego. He is the son of Seattle Mariners’ GM Jerry Dipoto. In the following round, the Royals selected Andy Martín out of Hialeah Senior HS (Fla.). Martín is the brother of Cleveland Indians’ outfielder Leonys Martin. With their final pick, the Royals selected David Estevez out of Pembroke Pines Charter High School (Fla.). He is the son of Orlando Estevez, the Royals’ Latin America Scouting Coordinator.

Here is a breakdown of the Royals’ 41 selections from the 2019 Draft:

Six high school selections

35 college selections (30 four-year and 5 junior college)

26 pitchers (13 right handers, 13 left handers)

Two catchers

Nine infielders

Four outfielders

