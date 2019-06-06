Final 23-Player Rosters Announced for 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup in KC

(June 6, 2019) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today revealed the final 23-player rosters submitted by the 16 nations participating in this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.
The Gold Cup group stage will conclude in Kansas City on June 26 with a doubleheader at Children’s Mercy Park featuring a match-up between the reigning champion U.S. Men’s National Team versus 2018 FIFA World Cup participant Panama, as well as Gold Cup debutant Guyana against Caribbean rival Trinidad and Tobago.
Tickets are now on sale to the general public at SeatGeek.com and fans can also purchase a For Club and Country package, which includes a ticket to the Gold Cup doubleheader on June 26 as well as a ticket to Sporting Kansas City’s match against first-place Los Angeles Football Club on July 3.
The United States roster is headlined by 20-year-old Chelsea FC midfielder Christian Pulisic, who scored his first international goal at Children’s Mercy Park in 2016, as well as World Cup veterans Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and Omar Gonzalez.
U.S. MNT GOLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION
- GK: Sean Johnson, Tyler Miller, Zack Steffen
- DEF: Tyler Adams, Omar Gonzalez, Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman
- MF: Michael Bradley, Duane Holmes, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Cristian Roldan, Wil Trapp
- FWD: Jozy Altidore, Paul Arriola, Tyler Boyd, Jonathan Lewis, Jordan Morris, Gyasi Zardes
The 2019 Gold Cup will be the largest-ever edition of the event, with more participating nations (16 up from 12 in 2017), more host countries (three, including first-time matches in Costa Rica and Jamaica), and more stadiums (17 up from 14 in 2017).
The 15th edition of the continental championship will kick off on Saturday, June 15 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and will conclude with the final on July 7 in Chicago’s iconic Soldier Field. The tournament will be broadcast nationally on the Univision and FOX family of networks and broadcast by television partners in over 180 countries around the world.
Additional Notes:
- The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup will mark the 10th time a U.S. senior national team has played at Children’s Mercy Park since the stadium opened in 2011. The U.S. Men’s National Team is 4-0-1 at the world-class venue, while the U.S. Women’s National Team is 3-0-1 at the stadium.
- The United States roster for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup features two players, Matt Miazga and Christian Pulisic, from UEFA Europa League champions Chelsea, as well as one player, Zack Steffen, who will be joining English Premier League champions Manchester City next month.
- Christian Pulisic became the youngest goal scorer in the modern era of the U.S. Men’s National Team when he scored his first international goal at Children’s Mercy Park in a 4-0 victory over Bolivia on May 28, 2016. He is one of three players, along with Michael Bradley and Gyasi Zardes, from that match to return to Kansas City this summer for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.
- Toronto FC teammates Jozy Altidore (2010 and 2014), Michael Bradley (2010 and 2014) and Omar Gonzalez (2014) have all represented the United States at FIFA World Cups.
- United States defender Tim Ream was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, attending St. Dominic High School and Saint Louis University before beginning a professional career in 2010. He made 26 appearances in the English Premier League with Fulham FC in the 2018-19 season.
- The U.S. and Panama played to a 1-1 draw at Children’s Mercy Park in the 2015 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. This summer’s rematch will feature five American players (Altidore, Bradley, Gonzalez, Ream and Zardes) returning from that game, while Panama’s roster includes 13 players from that fixture.
- Two players, Tyler Boyd and Tyler Miller, will be looking for their U.S. Men’s National Team debuts during the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.
- U.S. Men’s National Team assistant coach Josh Wolff will return to Kansas City, where he played for the Kansas City Wizards from 2003-2006 and 2008-2010 during a 14-season MLS career.
- Guyana will feature two of the 12 teenagers in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup with 19-year-old Elliot Bonds and 18-year-old Stephen Duke-McKenna on their final roster.
- Panama’s roster includes midfielder Omar Browne, who played at Children’s Mercy Park on March 14 in the Concacaf Champions League as a member of Panamian club Independiente. He has since joined the Montreal Impact on loan, with two goals and two assists in seven MLS matches.
- Trinidad and Tobago defender Alvin Jones, whose goal in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on Oct. 10, 2017 kept the United States from reaching the 2018 FIFA World Cup, now plays for OKC Energy FC in the USL Championship and is among the 23 players on Trinidad and Tobago’s final roster.
- The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup will be the United States’ first competitive matches since that FIFA World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10, 2017. Since then, the U.S. has played 17 friendlies and will play a final Gold Cup tune up on Sunday against Venezuela.
- Gregg Berhalter’s first match as head coach of the United States Men’s National Team came in a 3-0 win against Panama on Jan. 27, 2019. The USA-Panama rematch at Children’s Mercy Park on June 26 will be his ninth match as the U.S. MNT head coach.