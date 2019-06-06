Final 23-Player Rosters Announced for 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup in KC

(June 6, 2019) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today revealed the final 23-player rosters submitted by the 16 nations participating in this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Gold Cup group stage will conclude in Kansas City on June 26 with a doubleheader at Children’s Mercy Park featuring a match-up between the reigning champion U.S. Men’s National Team versus 2018 FIFA World Cup participant Panama, as well as Gold Cup debutant Guyana against Caribbean rival Trinidad and Tobago.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public at SeatGeek.com and fans can also purchase a For Club and Country package, which includes a ticket to the Gold Cup doubleheader on June 26 as well as a ticket to Sporting Kansas City’s match against first-place Los Angeles Football Club on July 3.

The United States roster is headlined by 20-year-old Chelsea FC midfielder Christian Pulisic, who scored his first international goal at Children’s Mercy Park in 2016, as well as World Cup veterans Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and Omar Gonzalez.

U.S. MNT GOLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION

GK: Sean Johnson, Tyler Miller, Zack Steffen

DEF: Tyler Adams, Omar Gonzalez, Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman

Tyler Adams, Omar Gonzalez, Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman MF: Michael Bradley, Duane Holmes, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Cristian Roldan, Wil Trapp

FWD: Jozy Altidore, Paul Arriola, Tyler Boyd, Jonathan Lewis, Jordan Morris, Gyasi Zardes

The 2019 Gold Cup will be the largest-ever edition of the event, with more participating nations (16 up from 12 in 2017), more host countries (three, including first-time matches in Costa Rica and Jamaica), and more stadiums (17 up from 14 in 2017).

The 15th edition of the continental championship will kick off on Saturday, June 15 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and will conclude with the final on July 7 in Chicago’s iconic Soldier Field. The tournament will be broadcast nationally on the Univision and FOX family of networks and broadcast by television partners in over 180 countries around the world.

Additional Notes: