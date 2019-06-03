K-State Single Game Football Tickets on Sale June 10

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the first game of the Chris Klieman era kicking off in less than three months, single-game tickets for K-State’s seven-game home football schedule will go on sale next week, K-State Athletics official have announced.

Ahearn Fund members can access a pre-sale beginning 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 5, with all tickets going on sale to the public at 8:30 a.m., on Monday, June 10. Fans who are not yet members of the Ahearn Fund can join for as little as $50 by visiting www.ahearnfund.com or calling 1-888-232-9074.

The public on-sale will include a week’s worth of promotions running through June 16, one for each home game:

August 31 vs. Nicholls – $20 tickets

September 7 vs. Bowling Green – $10 View Level tickets

October 5 vs. Baylor – First 100 orders of View Level tickets receive ONE free K-State camo hat

October 19 vs. TCU – $100 View Level Wildcat 4-Pack

October 26 vs. Oklahoma – First 100 orders of View Level tickets receive one free Win the Dang Day notepad and pen set

November 16 vs. West Virginia – First 100 View Level tickets purchased will receive a free shirt with each ticket

November 30 vs. Iowa State – $80 View Level Wildcat 4-Pack

All promotions are while supplies last.

Groups of 12 or more can begin purchasing discounted group tickets on Monday, June 17. Tickets for select games start at just $10, and group leaders can select from a variety of packages, including options to have the group form the tunnel for the team at the end of halftime. Visit www.k-statesports.com/groups to learn more.

New for the 2019 season will be the implementation of dynamic pricing. The cost of single-game tickets may increase or decrease throughout the season due to demand. Current prices, not including the first-week on-sale promotions, are locked in until August 1.

Fans can also order two different mini-plans. The 3-Game Combo is just $150 and gives fans the choice of Nicholls or Bowling Green for game one; Baylor, TCU or West Virginia for game two; and Iowa State for game three. The $99 3-Game General Admission plan includes a ticket in Section 28 for TCU, West Virginia and Iowa State.

Season tickets are still available, including the $199 Flex season ticket. This unique option is 100% mobile and gives fans the best available unsold seats in the stadium.

Per Big 12 Conference policy, visiting teams have the opportunity to release tickets back to K-State up to July 1. Visit www.k-statesports.com and click “sign up for ticket alerts” at the bottom of the page for information regarding returned ticket availability.

The deadline to request tickets in the K-State section for road games is Friday, June 28.