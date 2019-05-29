Dotson To Return To Kansas For His Sophomore Season

By Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Guard Devon Dotson has pulled his name from the NBA Draft and will return to Kansas for his sophomore season, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.

“Devon called me about 7 p.m. this evening to confirm he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will be returning to KU,” Self said. “The process did what it was supposed to do, which allows players to participate, be seen and receive feedback. After visiting with his family multiple times, Devon came to the conclusion that it was in his best interest to return to school. We feel like we have a very high draft pick in next year’s draft returning as our point guard.”

Dotson started at point guard for KU in 2018-19 earning All-Big 12 Third Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors where he averaged 12.3 points, 13th in the Big 12, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, sixth in the Big 12, and 1.4 steals, 10th in the Big 12, per game. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound, Charlotte, North Carolina, native was named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team where he averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in the three games. Named the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week Feb. 11, Dotson led KU in assists 19 times and steals 14 times.

Following the season, Dotson declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, worked out for NBA teams and participated in the NBA Combine.