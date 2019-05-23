Nikola Jokić Named To All-NBA First Team

Courtesy of the Denver Nuggets Media Relations

Denver, May 23, 2019 – The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named to the All-NBA First Team as voted on by members of the media.

Jokić becomes the second Nugget ever to be named to an All-NBA First Team, joining David Thompson who did so twice in both 1976-77 and 1977-78. He is the first Serbian to ever be named First Team All-NBA.

Jokić averaged career-highs in points (20.1), rebounds (10.8) and assists (7.3) in just 31.3 minutes per game in 2018-19. He became the first center since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68 to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a single season and is the first player in NBA history do so in less than 35 minutes per game.

The Sombor, Serbia native was named to his first All-Star team this past season while helping lead the Nuggets to their second-most wins in franchise history (54) en route to the two seed in the Western Conference. Denver earned their first division title since 2012-13 and won their first playoff series since the 2008-09 season.

The 24-year-old, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week twice this season, finished the year with 12 triple-doubles, second most in the NBA and the second most in a single season in Nuggets franchise history (Lever, 16, 1986-87). Additionally, he recorded 56 double-doubles which was the second most in franchise history in a single season (Mutombo, 58, 1992-93). He became just the second player in NBA history along with Wilt Chamberlain to post a 35+ point triple-double while shooting 100% from the field. Nikola registered 35 points (11-11 FG’s, 3-3 3FG’s), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, one block and no turnovers in 31 minutes vs. Phoenix on Oct. 20.

This marks the first All-NBA honor for Jokić. He is the seventh Nugget to be named to an All-NBA team, joining Thompson, Alex English, Fat Lever, Antonio McDyess, Chauncey Billups and Carmelo Anthony.