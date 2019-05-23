Frankfort Wins 1A State Golf Title

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY Sports

The Frankfort High School golf team won the state 1A title completing play Wednesday in Salina, with a score of 336, four strokes ahead of second place Osborne. Aiden Gerstner finished 4th, in a 3-way tie at 77 two strokes off the champion before a playoff, and Branden Bussman at 79 finished 10th among individuals after a 3-way playoff that had him tied for 8th place. Kobe Hoover of Washington County was 14th, Trent Mars of Centralia 18th, Brandon Anderson of Frankfort 23rd, and Zach Bruna of Hanover 25th place.

Hunter chase of Valley Heights was 8th, Wesley Denton 14th place in the 2A tournament at Hesston.

Jackson Radar of Marysville High School finished 5th in the 3A state golf competition at Emporia, as he initially tied for 10th and finished a playoff. Brant Kieffer was 67th.