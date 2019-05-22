Paul George Named To 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive First Team

Courtesy of OKC Thunder Public Relations

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 22, 2019 – Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George was named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive First Team, it was announced today by the NBA.

It is the second All-Defensive First Team honor (2013-14) and fourth All-Defensive team selection overall for George. The six-time All-Star led the league with 3.8 deflections per game and 2.1 loose balls recovered per game. He ranked second with 4.9 points scored off opponent turnovers and maintained the third-most defensive win shares (.166) this season.

George appeared in 77 games (all starts) and averaged career highs in points (28.0, second in NBA), rebounds (8.2), assists (4.1) and steals (2.21, first in NBA). The only other player to average as many points, rebounds and steals in a season since steals became an official stat was Michael Jordan in 1988-89.

From Jan. 10 to Feb. 22, he produced a streak of 18 games with at least one steal, becoming just the second Thunder player to ever do so (Westbrook).

Behind George, Oklahoma City finished with a 106.4 defensive rating, which ranked fourth in the league. He is now the fourth player in Thunder history to receive NBA All-Defensive team honors, joining Serge Ibaka (2011-14), Andre Roberson (2016-17) and Thabo Sefolosha (2009-10).