State Golf Suspended Due To Weather; Schedule Included

The Kansas State High School Activities Association suspended competition at the state championships Monday due to weather concerns. Below is the current schedule for the resumption of play.

6A in Newton (Sand Creek Station):

*Resume play Wednesday, May 22nd at 10:00 am

5A in Dodge City (Mariah Hills Golf Course):

*Shotgun start Wednesday, May 22nd at 11:00 am

4A in Winfield (Quail Ridge Golf Course):

*Resume play Tuesday, May 21st at 12:00 pm

3A in Emporia (Emporia Municipal Golf Course):

*Resume play Wednesday, May 22nd at 11:00 am

2A in Hesston (Hesston Golf Park):

*Resume play Wednesday, May 22nd at 11:00 am

1A in Salina (Salina Municipal Golf Course):

*Resume play Tuesday, May 21st at 11:00 am