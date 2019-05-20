Rosters Announced For Gold Cup Doubleheader On June 26 in KC

(May 20, 2019) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today revealed the preliminary 40-player rosters submitted by the 16 participating nations in this summer’s 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Gold Cup group stage will conclude in Kansas City on June 26 with a doubleheader at Children’s Mercy Park featuring a match-up between the reigning champion U.S. Men’s National Team versus 2018 FIFA World Cup participant Panama, as well as Gold Cup debutant Guyana against Caribbean rival Trinidad and Tobago.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public at SeatGeek.com and fans can also purchase a For Club and Country package, which includes a ticket to the Gold Cup doubleheader on June 26 as well as a ticket to Sporting Kansas City’s match against first-place Los Angeles Football Club on July 3.

The United States roster is headlined by 20-year-old Chelsea FC midfielder Christian Pulisic, who scored his first international goal at Children’s Mercy Park in 2016, as well as Missouri natives Tim Ream and Josh Sargent alongside World Cup veterans Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Omar Gonzalez and Brad Guzan.

In accordance with Concacaf’s Competition Regulations, the submitted 40-player rosters will serve as the basis for the final 23-player lists for each team. The final 23-player rosters will be announced by Concacaf the first week of June. After the official announcement, only injury-related changes will be allowed, up until 24 hours before each team’s first match, and any injury replacements must come from the preliminary 40-player roster.

The 2019 Gold Cup will be the biggest-ever edition of the event, with more participating nations (16 up from 12 in 2017), more host countries (three, including first-time matches in Costa Rica and Jamaica), and more stadiums (17 up from 14 in 2017).

The 15th edition of the continental championship will kick off on Saturday, June 15 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and will conclude with the final on July 7 in Chicago’s iconic Soldier Field. The tournament will be broadcast nationally on the Univision and FOX family of networks and transmitted on radio in Spanish by Fútbol de Primera Radio Network, and broadcast by television partners in over 180 countries around the world.