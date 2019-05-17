Sporting Signs 19-Year-Old Rangers Forward Wilson Harris To Short-Term Agreement

(May 17, 2019) — Sporting Kansas City has signed 19-year-old Swope Park Rangers forward Wilson Harris to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for the club’s MLS home match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park.

Injuries to several players on the Sporting roster has made the club eligible for Extreme Hardship, which exists when a club has less than 14 outfield players available or has fewer than two goalkeepers available. As a result, Sporting has signed Harris from the club’s USL Championship affiliate to a short-term loan for Saturday’s match.

Harris, 19, joined the Sporting KC Academy in 2017 and began his professional career with the Rangers in May 2018. He has tallied four goals in 22 USL Championship appearances for the club, including the final strike in a 5-1 win over LA Galaxy II last October that vaulted SPR into the USL Cup Playoffs for the third straight year.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday

Saturday’s contest will be televised live on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus with 30 minutes of pregame and postgame coverage, while Sports Radio 810 WHB and ESPN Deportes KC 1480 AM will carry local radio broadcasts. Live streamers can also catch the action on FOX Sports GO within the FOX Sports Midwest footprint or on ESPN+ elsewhere across the U.S. The Final Whistle postgame show will air immediately afterward on 810 WHB.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) signs Swope Park Rangers (USL Championship) forward Wilson Harris to a Short-Term Agreement for Saturday’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

VITALS

Wilson Harris

Position: Forward

Born: 11/28/99 (19 years old)

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165 lbs.

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Citizenship: USA

Twitter: @Nosliwharris

Instagram: @nosliwharris