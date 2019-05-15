KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake – Now Hiring!

KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake in Glen Elder, Kansas is seeking an energetic, personable, and reliable individual, who is willing to be our utility player. The right person will need to handle and grow a list of sales accounts, be able to fill in as a host of Waterside Wakeup, (our daily morning show), cover severe weather, be able to do some sports play-by-play announcing and occasional newscasts, with other duties possible.

Flexible hours for the right person. Experience preferred, but willing to train the right energetic individual. Dierking Communications, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Send Resume & Air Check to:

KDNS/KZDY Radio

Attn: Wade

PO Box 88

Glen Elder, Kansas 67446