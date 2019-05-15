Kansas Football Game Time At Boston College Set For 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kansas football’s 2019 road contest against Boston College scheduled for Friday, September 13 has been designated for a 6:30 p.m. (CT), start, and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard live on FM 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Unfortunately we are not allowed to stream Kansas Athletics via our website or mobile apps.

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network is a new 24/7 national network set to launch August 22, 2019.

The Friday game will mark the second-straight year for Kansas to play on a Friday, as the Jayhawks faced Texas at home to conclude the 2018 season.

Kansas head coach Les Miles’ squad will open the season on August 31, as the Jayhawks take on Indiana State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. KU will then face Coastal Carolina at home on September 7, before making the trip to Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to take on the Golden Eagles for the Friday night contest.

The matchup between Kansas and Boston College will be the first between the two schools. The road contest will conclude KU’s 2019 non-conference slate and the Jayhawks will return home from Chestnut Hill and prepare for the Big 12 opener at home against West Virginia on September 21.

Kansas will also host Oklahoma (Oct. 5), Texas Tech (Oct. 26, Homecoming), Kansas State (Nov. 2, Dillons Sunflower Showdown) and Baylor (Nov. 30) at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2019.

Season tickets for the seven-game home slate can be purchased online by visiting KUathletics.com/tickets or by calling the Kansas Athletics Sales and Service office at 800-34-HAWKS and selecting option one.

2019 KANSAS JAYHAWK FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

