Bulldog Baseball & Softball Fall In Regionals; Golf Advances 2 To State

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY Sports

Marysville High School baseball and softball seasons ended this week with regional losses. The MHS baseball team was third seed but fell to number six seed Hiawatha in first round play Tuesday, 3-1 ending the Bulldog season at 13-4. Marysville managing just a pair of hits, and three base runners. Second seed Sabetha then went on to eliminate Hiawatha 11-1, advancing to the championship.

The MHS softball team tripped Sabetha Monday 7-0 in a battle of the four/five seeds in the Nemaha Central regional, then falling to top seed St. Mary’s 4-2, ending the bulldog season at 7-11.

The MHS golf team was fourth in the Sabetha 3A Regional, with the top two teams Sabetha and Nemaha Central advancing to state. Bulldog Jackson Rader was fifth among individuals and Brant Kieffer 10th, with both qualifying individually for state.

The Bulldog track teams are among sixteen in the Silver Lake Regional this Friday.