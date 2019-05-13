Royals Will Select Nicky Lopez From Omaha; Option Jake Newberry

Courtesy of the Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 13, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals announced that they will select infielder Nicky Lopez from Omaha (AAA) prior to Tuesday’s game. Right-handed pitcher Jake Newberry was optioned to Triple-A following Sunday’s game. A corresponding 40-man roster move will be announced on Tuesday.

Lopez, 24, was Kansas City’s fifth-round selection in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft. In 31 games with the Storm Chasers this season, he’s batting .353/.457/.500 (41-for-116) with six doubles, a triple, three homers, nine stolen bases and 27 runs scored. He ranks among the Pacific Coast League leaders in stolen bases (tied for 4th), on-base percentage (5th) and batting average (8th). Last season, he split the year between Northwest Arkansas (AA) and Omaha, batting .308/.382/.417 (155-for-504) between his two stops. He led all Royals minor league players in hits and walks (60) to earn the organization’s George Brett Hitter of the Year Award in 2018.