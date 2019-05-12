Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Goodland Man

By
Derek Nester
-

SHERMAN COUNTY – The Goodland Police Department has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Goodland man.

 The whereabouts of Michael Stamm, 71, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Stamm is a white male with grey hair and a ponytail. He has hazel eyes and wears glasses. He is 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs approximately 265 lbs.

See the below press release from the Goodland Police Department with additional details regarding this missing man.

If you see Stamm or his vehicle, please immediately contact the Goodland Police Department at (785) 890-4575.

On May 11th, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Goodland Police officers initiated an investigation into the whereabouts of Michael Stamm, 71, of Goodland. Mr. Stamm was last seen by his wife on My 11th at approximately 1:00 p.m. Officers were able to locate surveillance footage of Mr. Stamm leaving the local Wal-Mart Superstore in Goodland at approximately 5:11 p.m. driving a white Chevrolet Venture van bearing a Kansas “In God We Trust” license plate, number AE740. The van only had a half or quarter tank of gas when it was last seen.

According to family members, Mr. Stamm has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and does have cognitive memory function disabilities. Mr. Stamm did not have any money or credit cards in his possession before leaving home. Law enforcement as issued a nationwide bulletin attempting to locate Mr. Stamm.

Previous articleRemainder of 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship Canceled
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR