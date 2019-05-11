Remainder of 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship Canceled

Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference

Due to rain and poor field conditions, the second day of the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship has been canceled.

Five out of the six games on Friday’s pool play day were completed before rain halted the sixth game. Pool B completed all three games with No. 2 Oklahoma State placing first after winning both games against Texas (6-2) and Iowa State (17-2). No. 5 Iowa State finished in second with a 1-1 record after winning its first game against Texas 2-0 and losing the second to OSU. Texas placed third after losing to both OSU and ISU.

Two out of the three games were completed in Pool A. Texas Tech was able to finish its two games going 1-1 after winning 7-3 against Kansas and losing 8-0 to Oklahoma in six innings. Both Kansas and Oklahoma have only completed one game and will not finish its head-to-head match against each other due to weather. No. 6 Kansas finished Pool A with a 0-1 record while No. 1 Oklahoma finished 1-0.

Since all pool play games were not finished, the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Softball Championship will go to the team who won the Big 12 regular-season championship. No. 1 Oklahoma will receive the automatic bid after earning the top-seed for the Championship and completing regular-season play with an 18-0 record.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Softball Selection Show will take place on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 12. Sixty-four teams will complete in the national tournament. Of the 64 teams, 32 will receive automatic qualification with the remaining best 32 teams selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Softball Committee. Sixteen teams will be seeded and each of the seeded teams will be placed at one of the regional sites.