Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Rosters Announced

The KBCA All Star Games will be played on June 22, 2019 at Mabee Arena on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. The girls game will begin at 6:00 with the boys to follow at 8:15.
GIRLS – WHITE TEAM
Abby Oliver – Wabaunsee – 5’11” – Forward
Arie Roper – Haven – 5’6″ – Guard
Bri Rutherford – South Central – 5’7″ – Guard
Chisom Ajekwu – Lawrence – 6’3″ – Forward
Emilee Ebert – Frankfort – 6′ – Guard
Jacy Dalinghaus – Nemaha Central – 5’9″ – Post
Kia Wilson – Manhattan – 6’1″ – Forward
Kirsten Young – Burlington – 5’9″ – Guard
Lauren Campuzano – Rural Vista – 5’9″ – Guard
Macey Frost – Baldwin – 5’5″ – Guard
Ryan Cobbins – KC Piper – 6′ – Forward
Tiffany Dortland – Russell – 5’7″ – Guard
Coaches: Rick Hetzel (St. Thomas-Aquinas), Pat Stiles (Central Plains)
GIRLS – BLUE TEAM
Addyson Emmons – Leon-Bluestem – 5’7″ – Guard
Britney Ho – Bishop Carroll – 6′ – Forward
Carly Bachelor – Washburn Rural – 6′ – Forward
Cathy Farmer – St. Mary’s Colgan – 5’11” – Forward
Gina Ballesteros – Ulysses – 5’8″ – Guard
Halie Jones – Maize – 5’11” – Guard
Hannah Willey – Abilene – 5’9″ – Guard
KayCee Miller – Golden Plains – 5’7″ – Guard
Lauren Danahy – Garden Plain – 5’9″ – Guard
Macy Doebele – Hanover – 5’11” – Guard
Madison Haney – Ulysses – 5’10” – Guard
Mary Broxterman – Royal Valley – 6′ – Forward
Coaches: Kevin Bordewick (Washburn Rural), Kody Kasselman (Garden Plain), Kyle Porter (Royal Valley)
BOYS – WHITE TEAM
Brett Liebl – Central Plains – 6’2” – Forward
Caleb Grill – Maize – 6’3” – Guard
Caleb Muia – Girard – 6’4” – Guard
Cevin Clark – Arkansas City – 6’ – Guard
Clarence King – Lawrence – 6’1” – Guard
John Long – Santa Fe Trail – 6’1” – Guard
John Pfannenstiel – Ness City – 6’1” – Guard
Johnny Murdock – Wichita Southeast – 5’11” – Guard
Kael Kordonowy – Maize South – 6’7” – Center
Mason Thiessen – Inman – 6’8” – Center
Skyler Rhoads – Shawnee Mission South – 6’5” – Forward
Trey Sides – Phillipsburg – 6’ – Guard
Coaches: Rod Wescott (Girard), Brandt Rogers (Ness City), Brett Rolfs (Central Plains)
BOYS – BLUE TEAM
Braden Belt – Andover Central – 6′ – Guard
Caden Vanlandingham – Wichita Trinity – 6′ – Guard
Christian Braun – Blue Valley Northwest – 6’7″ – Guard
Easton Leedom – Andover Central – 6’3″ – Guard
Izek Jackson – Chapman – 6’5″ – Center
Jake Alexander – McPherson – 6’5″ – Guard
Jordan White – Washburn Rural – 6’1″ – Forward
Kaleb Hammeke – Hutchinson Trinity-Catholic – 6′ – Guard
Mason Osborne – St. John-Hudson – 6’4” – Guard
Michael Peake – Blue Valley Northwest – 6’8″ – Center
Trey Duffey – Topeka Seaman – 6’5″ – Forward
Tymer Jackson – Olathe North – 6’1″ – Guard
Coaches: Jesse Herrmann (Andover Central), Ed Fritz (Blue Valley Northwest)