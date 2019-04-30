Rays-Royals postponed; DH on Wednesday

Derek Nester
Due to heavy rains expected in the Kansas City area this evening, the Kansas City Royals-Tampa Bay Rays game scheduled for tonight has been postponed. The clubs will play a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow (May 1), with the first game scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET/12:15 p.m. CT, and the second game beginning 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans who had tickets for the game originally scheduled for 7:15 p.m. tomorrow are able to attend both games with their original May 1 ticket. Tickets for the Tuesday, April 30 game are not valid for entry for the May 1 games. All fans who had tickets for the April 30 game may exchange their ticket for any game during the 2019 regular season. Qualifying ticket purchasers for the originally scheduled May 1 game at 7:15 p.m. who are unable to attend due to the time change will be emailed a ticket voucher for a future 2019 regular season game.

For the Royals’ full ticket exchange/weather postponement policy, please visit: www.royals.com/weather.

