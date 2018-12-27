Kansas Commodity Classic To Be Held On January 24 In Manhattan

All Kansas farmers are invited to the Kansas Commodity Classic on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

The Kansas Commodity Classic is the annual convention of Kansas’ top crops – corn, wheat, grain sorghum and soybeans, and will take place at the at the K-State Alumni Center, Manhattan, Kan., with registration and breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. Thanks to the generous support of the Kansas corn, wheat, grain sorghum and soybean associations and our sponsors, registration is free for farmers and friends.

The Kansas Classic will be emceed by Greg Akagi, farm editor for WIBW. The morning session will open at 8:30 a.m. with welcome remarks. Elected officials have been invited to give updates on the new farm bill and other pertinent issues affecting Kansas farmers.

Also, on the day’s agenda is a weather outlook from Meteorologist Ross Janssen from KWCH in Wichita, and a Farm Bill Panel will include Robin Reid, Extension Associate in Kansas State University’s Department of Agriculture Economics, and Kansas FSA Director David Schemm.

Matt Roberts will end the day with a presentation on “Marketing Through Touch Economic Times.” He is an agricultural economist at The Kernmantle Group, a commodity risk management and education consulting firm in Columbus, Ohio. He frequently speaks on grain, petroleum and biofuels markets, and is also an active consultant to the commodity industry.

The Kansas Commodity Classic is hosted by the Kansas Corn Growers Association, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association and Kansas Soybean Association. Industry sponsors at the platinum level are Kansas Soybean Commission, Bayer CropScience, Kansas Department of Agriculture, Corteva and Syngenta. Sponsors at the silver level are AgriGold, Ag Risk Solutions, AgroLiquid, Central Valley Ag, Fairbanks Scales & Perten Instruments, Farmers Business Network, K Coe Isom, Midland Genetics & Polansky Seed and Kansas Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.

Thanks to these generous platinum and silver-level sponsors, the event is free to attend and includes a complimentary breakfast and lunch; however pre-registration is requested for food count purposes.

Visit www.kansascommodityclassic.com to register.