Local Rep. Troy Waymaster to remain as Kansas House Appropriations Committee Chairman

On Thursday, December 20, 2018, the Speaker of the House for the Kansas House of Representatives, Ron Ryckman, Jr., announced that Representative Troy L. Waymaster will retain his position as chairman of the House Appropriations committee.

“I look forward in working with the new and existing committee members in crafting budget solutions for the state of Kansas,” Waymaster said after retaining his chairmanship post.

“I would like to thank Speaker Ryckman for his trust and confidence in me for this post.”

“This session we will have a different administration in the Governor’s office. We will see Governor-Elect Kelly’s budget to the legislature shortly after the 2019 Legislative Session convenes,” Waymaster continued.

The 2019 Legislative Session begins on January 14, 2019.

Representative Waymaster served as the chairman of the Appropriations committee in the Kansas House of Representatives during the 2017 and 2018 legislative sessions. He and his wife, Crystal, and their son, Christian, reside south of Bunker Hill.

The 109th Kansas House District consists of the entire counties of Osborne, Russell and Smith and portions of Barton, Jewell, Lincoln and Rush counties. Representative Waymaster has served the 109th District in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2013.