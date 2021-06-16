On-Air Personalities
Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY features the biggest country songs and artists from the 70's, 80's, and 90's. We play songs that most country stations have stopped playing - but listeners still want to hear. Our personalities know country music and engage listeners through contests, requests, and daily features.
Rick MorganMornings 5a-9a
Rick has always been a morning person so this job is perfect for him. In fact, he credits it with keeping his marriage together for 26 years. His wife says if he was at the breakfast table everyday she’d been out of there long ago. His daughters will second that. The boy does like to talk! He started waking people up on the radio years ago when he realized that he didn’t have to sweat. And now ‘Morgan in the Morning’ enjoys misbehaving with his listeners on a daily basis. “The free coffee and internet ain’t bad either," he says.
Linda ForesMiddays 9a-2a
I love all kinds of music! But country music is my favorite! When I was younger I dreamed of being a record producer and the girl singer for Asleep at the Wheel! Ray Benson from ATTW got a big chuckle out of that. Love country music and have been fortunate enough to interview a lot of my favorite artists. Willie has always been one of my favorites and spending time with Dolly was amazing! I look forward to sharing stories about the artists I've met and really want to hear your stories about why the songs mean so much to you.
Mark StevensAfternoons 2p-7p
I was born and raised on the South side of Chicago, where I grew up a Cubs fan among all the White Sox fans. For years, I waited…..and waited…finally in 2016 it happened! I guess I’m good for another 108 years now. I knew that radio was in my blood from the time I was 12. I got my first job at a radio station in Chicago at age 15. Since then I’ve worked in some great cities, playing Country music. Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Dallas and now right here. When I’m not on the air you can usually find me hanging with the animals in my life. My girlfriend and I have two dogs and a cat named Heisen. (all rescue animals). Yes, we are big fans of the show Breaking Bad. Another thing we enjoy is brewery tours. Every place we travel, we try to hit the local breweries. Size doesn’t matter. From the big guys in St. Louis, Milwaukee and Boston, to the craft breweries from Dallas to Niagara Falls Canada. Everyone has a great time on brewery tours! Over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to have met so many great Country music artists. They have all had some great stories to tell. Now, I’m lucky to play them all for you every day.
Dave SandersEvenings 7p-Midnight
I grew up with Country Music because my Grandpa was a great fiddle player, and my Grandma played the piano and accordion. They played for Square Dances and Hoe Downs. They even played in our basement where my room was. So, falling asleep listening to live country music was a great memory in my life. My dad was in charge of recording these mini concerts, and I was his assistant at the reel to reel. That experience helped start my 40 year radio career. I’m looking forward to spending my evenings with you, and playing the best music ever recorded in Classic Country. I also love dogs, and this is my friend, Augie Doggy
Kevin FreemanOvernights Midnight-5a
I caught the radio bug at a young age. As a kid he would lay in bed at night listening to stations from Chicago, Cincinnati, Nashville and Pittsburgh. Then as a teenager, he got to work at his high school radio station. FYI, I’m slightly taller than Kenny Chesney and about a foot shorter than Trace Adkins. In 1984 I married my high school sweetheart. I have 3 daughters, 3 sons-in-law, and 5 grandchildren. When I'm not on the air playing my favorite music (country) or hanging out with my family, I enjoy working outside. I love getting on my tractor and mowing. It is like therapy to me! I am also actively involved in my church, and serve on the board of an inner city community center.
Rob LeeWeekends & Fill In
I grew up listening to WLS in Chicago and knew from a young age I wanted to be on the radio. I took a detour when I joined the Army and served in the 1st Infantry Division and after basic training and AIT, I spent my entire tour overseas. Contrary to what you may hear, I did not drive a tank for the Salvation Army. I love country music, it has been my life for the past fifteen years. On my IPAD, I listen to Led Zeppelin, Waylon, Johnny Cash, Elvis, Deep Purple, Donna Summer, The Who, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, and K C and the Sunshine Band. Don't hate me because I love Disco music! Movies I have on my IPAD include Die Hard, Independence Day, Die Harder, The Big Red One (imagine that), Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Avengers, A good Day to Die Hard.... well... you get the idea.