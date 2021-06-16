I was born and raised on the South side of Chicago, where I grew up a Cubs fan among all the White Sox fans. For years, I waited…..and waited…finally in 2016 it happened! I guess I’m good for another 108 years now. I knew that radio was in my blood from the time I was 12. I got my first job at a radio station in Chicago at age 15. Since then I’ve worked in some great cities, playing Country music. Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Dallas and now right here. When I’m not on the air you can usually find me hanging with the animals in my life. My girlfriend and I have two dogs and a cat named Heisen. (all rescue animals). Yes, we are big fans of the show Breaking Bad. Another thing we enjoy is brewery tours. Every place we travel, we try to hit the local breweries. Size doesn’t matter. From the big guys in St. Louis, Milwaukee and Boston, to the craft breweries from Dallas to Niagara Falls Canada. Everyone has a great time on brewery tours! Over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to have met so many great Country music artists. They have all had some great stories to tell. Now, I’m lucky to play them all for you every day.