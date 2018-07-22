Marysville Post 163 Makes Kansas ‘AA’ State Legion Tournament

Marysville Post 163’s senior team last week won the Russell Zone Tournament to qualify for the State ‘AA’ Tournament this week in Sabetha.

Marysville defeated Smith Center 10-4 to win the Russell Zone Tournament Friday.

Marysville will face Sabetha at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25th. That game will be broadcast live on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY.

Marysville will face Garnett at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, and Thomas More Prep at 8:15 p.m. Friday. Those games will also be broadcast live on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY.