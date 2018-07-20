Wright New Addition To CMH Board Of Directors

MARYSVILLE ¬– Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) welcomes Erin Wright, Marysville, to its Board of Directors. Wright fills one of the board’s “at-large” positions.

The CMH board of directors is comprised of twelve residents representing six locational positions. The hospital area is divided into four quadrants by U.S. Highways 36 and 77, with one board member representing the interests of each of the four rural quadrants. Additionally, there are four representatives from the City of Marysville area, and four at-large positions. The Chief of Medical Staff also sits on the board of directors, which is mediated by the chief executive officer. Board members are nominated by a committee of two current board members and three corporate members, and approved at the annual corporate member meeting each April. Board members are elected serve a three year term, and are eligible to serve a total of three terms.

Wright is a Certified Public Accountant and manager at Sink, Gordon & Associates in Waterville and Marysville. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kansas State University in 2010. Erin is also assistant volleyball coach at Marysville High School, and serves as president of the Valley Heights Rotary Club, vice president of the RSVP of Northeast Kansas Board of Directors, and as a member of the Marysville Chamber of Commerce board. Her husband Landon is a 6th grade teacher at Marysville Elementary, and also coaches various junior high and high school sports. The Wrights live in Marysville and enjoy attending local sporting events and cheering on the Bulldogs.

Other CMH board members for the 2018-2019 term are board chairman Bob Voet, Home City; vice-chair Candace Wright, Marysville; Dennis Cashier, Marysville; Gail Gilkerson, Marysville; Jim Ladner, Marysville; Ken Lamoreaux, Waterville; Lucy Papes, Marysville; Frank Popejoy, Blue Rapids; Bryce Porter, Waterville; Marge Schlabach, Hanover; and Nicholas Wolfe, Marysville.