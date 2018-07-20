UPDATE: Fleming preliminary hearing rescheduled

By
Chad Hallack
-

According to Mitchell County Attorney Mark Noah, the preliminary hearing for first-degree murder suspect Chuck Fleming, originally set for Wednesday, July 25, has been rescheduled for October at the request of Fleming’s court appointed attorney Julie Effenbeck.

Fleming, a Beloit native and resident of Gardner, Kan., was arrested on Monday, July 16 by Johnson County authorities as a suspect in the murder of his mother, Carol Fleming, before being transfered to Beloit later in the day.

Mrs. Fleming suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, at close range, in her home in the early morning hours of August 16, 2003.

The cold case caught a spark and picked up steam recently when new information  came to light which led to Fleming being charged with first-degree murder in Mitchell County District Court on Tuesday this week

