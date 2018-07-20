Osborne County Commissioners – June 19, 2018

Present: Craig Pottberg, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Alfred Reif, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 8:57 a.m.

Marianna Harris met with commissioners to discuss repaying the hospital bond. She explained that the county will make the payments and the hospital will reimburse the county. The funding will come from medicare reimbursements and tax credits.

Pat Carlin met with commissioners and presented two quotes for replacing metal trim and insulation. Treb Construction Inc., was $16,920.00 and Senger Construction LLC for $20,189.66. Discussion was held. Alfred Reif moved to approve the quote from Treb Construction Inc. for $16,920.00 and have funding come out of major building, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Pat Carlin continued meeting with commissioners and discussed spraying noxious weeds on roads.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissioners and presented his quarterly cash report. Bo continued to report that he received the grant money from Dane G. Hanson for tire collection, and will be receiving grant money from the State of Kansas for the forklift. Bo stated that Brian Striet from Mitchell County will be picking up the lift to use. Bo reported on replacing a culvert in Lawrence Township, having Pat Carlin spray more next year on the roads, and working on fair grounds.

Public Hearing on forming Osborne Rural Fire District #4 was called open for comments at 10:00 a.m. The following were present: Cheryl Goheen, Richard Gradig, Kenneth Lee, Brian Sharp, and Paul Gregory-County Attorney. Richard Gradig asked commissioners if this would be a regular fire district or just part of Downs Fire Department. Commissioners stated that this would be separate from the Downs Fire Department. Money would be collected and then pass to the Osborne Rural Fire District #4 board. It would be up to the board on how the money is used, but a contract would need to be done with the City of Downs for services. Those present were concerned about representation and having a voice on the board. Discussion continued. It was the consensus of the group to have one person from each township on the fire board and one at large, for a five member board. Commissioners closed the hearing at 10:52 a.m.

Janice Boland met with commissioners and asked if they were ready to sign the agreement with Account Recovery Specialists, Inc. to do collections. Alfred Reif stated that Vienna Janis, County Clerk asked how we discontinue services or end the contract. Discussion was held. Janice Boland will take it back to and ask for something to be put in the contract. Commissioners informed Janice that they had cut her budget and she stated that was fine. She asked to go into executive session for non-elected personal to discuss a volunteer.

Commissioners asked Kenneth Lee if he had other questions. He stated he wanted to “Thank” commissioners for fixing the entrance. Kenneth Lee ask what is the policy on mowing and spraying the road for weeds. Commissioners suggested Kenneth Lee speak with the Road & Bridge department and the Noxious Weed department regarding his concerns.

C.W. Seaman moved to go into executive session for non-elected personnel for ten minutes, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Executive session started with commissioners and Janice Boland at 11:32 a.m. and ended at 11:42 a.m.

Commissioners suggested Janice Boland start working on changing protocols to allow for EMTs that are trained to do more.

Commissioners approved transfer 18-50 for $513.75.

Commissioners read the minutes for July 2, 2018. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the minutes for July 2, 2018 as presented, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Chris Rhodes met with commissioners and gave them an update.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 12:10 p.m.