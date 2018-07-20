‘Groceries To Go’ Program Is August Sterling Connection Topic

MARYSVILLE – The new “Groceries to Go” program created by RSVP of Northeast Kansas will be the topic for August’s monthly Sterling Connection senior lunch bunch. The lunch and learn event will be held Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH)’s South Plaza conference room.

Joni Spellmeier, director of RSVP of Northeast Kansas and creator of the “Groceries to Go” program will give the presentation.

“Groceries to Go” is a new service provided by RSVP of Northeast Kansas, which will be facilitated by program volunteers. It will service those who are homebound or area seniors who need assistance shopping for and picking up groceries.

“I had the idea for the program after the closing of Marysville’s Crome’s Market grocery store at the end of last year,” said Spellmeier. “They had a delivery service for people to have groceries brought to their homes, and after our community lost that service, there were still people in the area who needed that help,” she said. Spellmeier will explain more about how the program works, who is eligible, and also give information on how people can sign up to be one of the shoppers or recipients during August’s Sterling Connection luncheon.

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is normally held the first Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m., however, please note this month’s event was pushed back one week, due to Independence Day falling on the first Wednesday. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311.

To register as a Sterling Connection member, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by email at ackracht@cmhcare.org. The program is free to participate in.

RSVP of Northeast Kansas is a federal grant-funded program in Marshall County dedicated to helping older adults stay active in their communities through volunteer opportunities.