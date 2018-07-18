Kansas Turnpike Tolls Increasing October 1st

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Turnpike Authority Board recently approved the organization’s budget for the new fiscal year, July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019. The $145.5m expenditures budget focuses on safety enhancements and is built using projects listed in KTA’s 2015 Long Term Needs Study, current infrastructure needs, results from the recent customer satisfaction survey , KTA’s financial model and anticipated FY19 traffic.

“KTA receives no tax funding. With user fees supporting the roadway, it is especially important that customers be satisfied with our performance,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO. “About 60% of travelers now use an electronic transponder like K-TAG to pay for tolls rather than using cash.”

Since January 2016, KTA has invested more than $101m in Long Term Needs Study projects to preserve, modernize and enhance the Turnpike system. Customers are pleased with the improvements. In a recent survey, 80% like the removal of K-TAG gates at toll plazas and 93% of those using the highway speed toll lanes are satisfied.

Continued modernization efforts are part of the organization’s FY 2019 plan. Projects include removal of gates in more K-TAG lanes, construction of highway speed toll lanes in East Topeka and near the Oklahoma border and increased compatibility with toll roads in other states. Preservation of the system continues to be a priority for KTA with a focus on bridge rehabilitation and reconstruction and other safety-related maintenance projects.

The organization must maintain a strong financial position to deliver the projects outlined in KTA’s 10-year program and provide the types of roadway services that customers expect.

“KTA continues to be fiscally strong,” said Kent Olson, KTA’s Director of Finance. “However, a modest toll adjustment is necessary to pay for preservation and modernization projects using cash on hand rather than issuing new debt. With this adjustment, KTA will increase the discount for its more efficient electronic toll collection program.”

Beginning October 1, adjustments will be made to KTA’s tolls in the following ways:

Electronic passenger vehicles (2-4 axles using a K-TAG or compatible device) will see an approximate 5% increase and realize a savings of up to 25% off cash tolls.

Electronic commercial vehicles (5+ axles using a K-TAG or compatible device) may see an adjustment due to rounding electronic fares to the nearest nickel and realize a savings of up to 18% off cash tolls.

The less than 40% of cash customers will see an approximate 12.5% increase (passenger) and 10% increase (commercial). All cash fares will be adjusted to the nearest quarter, which could cause variances in the percentage increase.

View the cash toll schedule and electronic toll schedule effective October 1 online.

“KTA’s toll rate per mile continues to be one of the lowest in the country,” said Hewitt. “We encourage travelers to maximize their savings by using an electronic transponder like K-TAG to pay for tolls.”