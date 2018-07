First degree murder suspect Chuck Fleming, a Beloit native and resident of Lenexa, Kan., was arrested yesterday by Johnson County authorities as a suspect in the murder of his mother Carol Fleming.

Mrs. Fleming was killed by a gunshot to the head at close range in her home during the overnight hours of August 16, 2003.

Fleming’s bond has been set at $1,000,000, and he will make his first appearance in Mitchell County District Court today at 11 a.m.