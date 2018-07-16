Norton City Council Meeting Agenda July 18, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

A G E N D A
July 18, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.
Roll Call
Flag Salute / Invocation
Approve July 5, 2018 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Ted Hadley – $ 4,500 – Construct deck on back of house at 607 N. Jones
Aaron Hale – $ 1,000 – Construct accessory building at 405 S. Second Ave.
Las Canteras – $ 14,000 – Exterior remodel of commercial building at 203 W. Washington
James Moreau – $ 2,500 – Construct deck at 912 Westridge Ave.
John/Brenda Kaus – $185,000 – Construct new single family dwelling at 704 Sun Ave.
Holly’s Clubhouse – $ 1,500 – Structural modifications with larger windows at 308 West Crane
David Sheley – $ 4,500 – Reroofing at 1006 N. Norton
Terry Billings – $ 500 – Reroofing at 404 N. Second
Joyce Archer – $ 7,000 – Reroofing at 206 W. Waverly
Visitors:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
Public Hearing regarding the condition of the property and structures at 406 S. Second (Resolution #12-2018)
Review of status of property clean-up at 814 N. Grant
Review of status of property clean-up at 320 S. First
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller –
Karen Griffiths – Report on Water Conservation Ordinance
Gerry Cullumber –
James Moreau –
Dennis Gilhousen – Update on water in Elmwood Park
Mark Dewees –
Chriss McDiffett –
Gary Lacy – Finance Committee Meeting Report
Ron Briery –
Darla Ellis –
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #14
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
July 18
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
July 30
|
Planning Commission Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
August 1
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Gary Lacy
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Mark Dewees
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Vice Chair:
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Gary Lacy
|
Jerry Jones
|
Mark Dewees
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Member
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Mark Dewees
|
Gary Lacy