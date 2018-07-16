Norton City Council Meeting Agenda July 18, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

A G E N D A

July 18, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.

Roll Call

Flag Salute / Invocation

Approve July 5, 2018 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Ted Hadley – $ 4,500 – Construct deck on back of house at 607 N. Jones

Aaron Hale – $ 1,000 – Construct accessory building at 405 S. Second Ave.

Las Canteras – $ 14,000 – Exterior remodel of commercial building at 203 W. Washington

James Moreau – $ 2,500 – Construct deck at 912 Westridge Ave.

John/Brenda Kaus – $185,000 – Construct new single family dwelling at 704 Sun Ave.

Holly’s Clubhouse – $ 1,500 – Structural modifications with larger windows at 308 West Crane

David Sheley – $ 4,500 – Reroofing at 1006 N. Norton

Terry Billings – $ 500 – Reroofing at 404 N. Second

Joyce Archer – $ 7,000 – Reroofing at 206 W. Waverly

Visitors :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

Public Hearing regarding the condition of the property and structures at 406 S. Second (Resolution #12-2018)

Review of status of property clean-up at 814 N. Grant

Review of status of property clean-up at 320 S. First

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller –

Karen Griffiths – Report on Water Conservation Ordinance

Gerry Cullumber –

James Moreau –

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen – Update on water in Elmwood Park

Mark Dewees –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy – Finance Committee Meeting Report

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #14

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

July 18 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. July 30 Planning Commission Meeting 5:30 p.m. August 1 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m.