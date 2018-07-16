Marysville USD 365 Board of Education Meeting Highlights – 7/11/18

Members Present: Lanny Carpenter, Pam Dankenbring, Chris Denner, Todd Milner, Kevin O’Neil, Kevin Samuelson, and Sonya Stohs
10 Visitors
- President Sonya Stohs called the regular meeting of the Board of Education to order at 6:00 P.M.
- Motion made by Mr. Carpenter, seconded by Mr. Milner to elect Chris Denner as President for 2018-19. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Ms. Dankenbring, seconded by Mr. Samuelson to elect Todd Milner as Vice-President for 2018-19. (Motion made by Mr. Carpenter to elect Kevin O’Neil as Vice-President but died due to lack of a second.) Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to designate Lucy West as Clerk of the Board, Jody Bruna as Treasurer, and Tara Crawford as Deputy Clerk. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to appoint the law firm of Bolton & McNish at the rate of $70 per hour for legal services. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to approve the agenda and consent agenda with the following change and additions:
- Move 7.1 Construction Update to 6.1
- 2.3.1 List of Supplemental Bills Consent Agenda
- 6.2 (Under Bond Issue Update) League and State Banners Discussion/Action Item
- 9.2 Server for Surveillance Cameras Discussion/Action Item
- Approved June Minutes
- Approved Bills and Transfers
- Received Clerk’s Financial Report, Treasurer’s Report, Investment Securities Report, Budget Summary, Cash Balance Report and Miscellaneous Reports.
- Received Bond Issue Financial Update
- Approved Gifts:
- Boys’ Basketball Club received the following donations for the Brett Ballard Camp:
Salon M – $100.00
Sara Naaf – $100.00
The Marysville Advocate – $100.00
Sonic – $150.00
United Bank – $500.00
Inline Construction – $500.00
Crist & Pieschl – $500.00
Bruna Brothers Implement – $200.00
- 2017-18 Stadium Donations — 12/11/17 Received $1,178.00 from the Class of 1965.
- Boys’ Basketball Club received the following donations for the Brett Ballard Camp:
- Appointed the Superintendent to be the authorized district representative for all state and federal programs including liaison for homeless children and youth.
- Appointed Lucy West as Designated Agent for KPERS.
- Authorized Citizens State Bank and Trust Company of Bremen, United Bank & Trust, Citizens State Bank, and First Commerce Bank, as designated depositories for district funds.
- Set the 2018-19 school year at 1,116 hours.
- Named the Marysville Advocate as the official district newspaper.
- Designated Mike Bodensteiner, the Director of the Southeast Kansas Education Service Center (Greenbush), as the person who will verify that in-service credit is valid for license renewal.
- Appointed the Superintendent as the hearing officer for free and reduced price meal application appeals, Cyndi Creek as authorized food service representative, and Tara Crawford as the determining official.
- Appointed the Superintendent as the hearing officer to conduct due process hearings for student long term suspensions or expulsions.
- Appointed Laura Johnson-McNish or Darold Bolton or their designee as the hearing officer to hear appeals in student expulsion cases.
- Appointed Administrators as Attendance Officers.
- Appointed the Superintendent as Freedom Information Officer.
- Designated John Runnebaum as the person to ensure that asbestos federal requirements are properly implemented.
- Approved use of Facsimile Signatures.
- Approved Early Payment Requests.
- Approved fixed asset accounting.
- Approved G.A.A.P. Waiver (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. O’Neil to set Monday, July 30, 2018 at 5:30 for a Special Board Meeting to approve the proposed 2018-19 Budget for Publication. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to set Monday, August 20, 2018 at 5:30 for a Special Board Meeting for the Budget Hearing. Motion carried 7-0.
- No one addressed the board.
- Neil Smith and Christie Vanzyl with Sampson Construction, and Mike Mayo with Ebert Mayo Design Group gave an update on the Construction Project.
- Motion made by Mr. Carpenter, seconded by Mr. Milner to recess the board meeting until 6:45 P.M. to tour the construction site. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mrs. Stohs, seconded by Mr. Milner to resume the regular board meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to approve moving forward with the block repairs as shown to the board on the construction site tour. Motion carried 7-0.
- Mr. Schroeder presented information on Valedictorian and Salutatorian from other area schools. Board President Chris Denner appointed a committee of Kevin O’Neil, Lanny Carpenter, the Superintendent, HS Principal, HS Assistant Principal, Student Council Sponsor, President and Vice-President, and Counselor to develop a procedure by semester to honor graduates. This would affect students starting with the incoming Freshman Class.
- Motion made by Mr. O’Neil, seconded by Mrs. Stohs to approve the purchase of League and State Banners in the amount of $10,089.00 for the Activity Center. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mrs. Stohs, seconded by Mr. Milner to approve continuation of the Food Service Agreement with the State Department of Education. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mrs. Stohs, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to approve the Food Service Agreements with St. Gregory’s and Good Shepherd Schools. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mrs. Stohs, seconded by Mr. Samuelson to adopt resolutions authorizing building principals to be in charge of building activity funds for Marysville Junior/Senior High and Marysville Elementary. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. O’Neil to adopt resolutions authorizing petty cash accounts for the superintendent’s office, high school, elementary school, and special services office. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mrs. Stohs, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to adopt a resolution for destruction of records. Motion carried 7-0.
- Reviewed enrollment projections.
- Motion made by Mrs. Dankenbring, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to approve the Lindamood-Bell Workshop and training for 4 Special Education Teachers at a cost of approximately $5,938.00. Motion carried 7-0.
- Following discussion with Dustin Heuer, motion made by Mr. O’Neil, seconded by Ms. Dankenbring to approve the Weight Room User Policy as presented. Motion carried 4-3. (Mr. Carpenter, Mr. Denner and Mr. Milner voted no.)
- Mrs. Stohs left the meeting.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to approve a resolution setting the second Wednesday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Dr. William J. Oborny Media Center as the date, time, and place of the regular board meetings, and reserving the right to adjourn a board meeting to another time and/or place. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. O’Neil to appoint Lanny Carpenter and Kevin Samuelson to serve on the Special Education Advisory Council. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Samuelson to appoint Pam Dankenbring as the Governmental Relations Representative with KASB. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Ms. Dankenbring, seconded by Mr. Milner to appoint Lanny Carpenter and Chris Denner to serve on the USD 364 Foundation Board of Directors. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Ms. Dankenbring to appoint Lanny Carpenter and Sonya Stohs with Kevin Samuelson as alternate to serve on the Negotiations Team. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. O’Neil, seconded by Ms. Dankenbring to appoint Chris Denner, Todd Milner, and Kevin Samuelson to serve on the Facilities Committee. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to appoint Pam Dankenbring, Kevin O’Neil, and Sonya Stohs to serve on the Finance Committee. Motion carried 6-0.
- Mr. Samuelson left the meeting.
- Motion made by Mr. O’Neil, seconded by Ms. Dankenbring to appoint Lanny Carpenter, Chris Denner and Todd Milner to serve on the Policy Review Committee. Motion carried 5-0.
- Mr. Samuelson returned to the meeting.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. O’Neil to set the district mileage reimbursement at .54 per mile. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to accept the escalator bid of Dean Foods/Land O Lakes of Lincoln, NE to provide milk to the district for the 2018-19 school year. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. O’Neil to accept the bid of TwoTrees Technologies, LLC in the amount of $12,977.00 for a surveillance camera server.
Motion carried 6-0.
- 7:51 P.M. Motion made by Mr. Carpenter, seconded by Mr. Milner to have a 5-minute recess. Motion carried 6-0.
- 7:59 P.M. Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. O’Neil that the board go into executive session to discuss resignations and appointments pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) and the open meeting will resume in this room at 8:05 P.M. The six board members entered the executive session. Mr. Mullins (via telephone) and Mr. Stones were invited into the executive session. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to accept the resignation of Hanna Goodwin as teacher aide at Marysville Elementary. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. O’Neil to accept the resignations of Dillon Blake as Assistant JH Football and Assistant Baseball coach, and Kate Lott as Assistant Cross Country coach. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Samuelson to offer classified letters of employment to Ron Kjellberg and Mark Mason as bus drivers. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Samuelson to appoint Erin Wright as HS Assistant Volleyball Coach. Motion carried 6-0.
- 8:07 P.M. Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Ms. Dankenbring that the board go into executive session to discuss classified salary increases pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) and the open meeting will resume in this room at 8:17 P.M. The six board members entered the executive session. Mr. Mullins (via telephone) and Mr. Stones were invited into the executive session. Motion carried 6-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Ms. Dankenbring to increase classified salaries by 3% for 2018-19. Motion carried 6-0.
- General Discussion:
- New Teacher Reception – August 8, 2018 at 5:00 P.M.
- Board Leadership Team Workshop @ Topeka on July 26, 2018
- Minutes/Highlights on district’s website.
- Agenda items for August
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Ms. Dankenbring to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried 6-0.
- Meeting Adjourned at 8:28 P.M.