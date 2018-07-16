Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks marketing advisory board members

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s agricultural marketing, advocacy and outreach team is seeking talented Kansans to serve on the Marketing Advisory Board. The mission of the KDA marketing team is to serve all Kansans through innovative programming and deliver solutions designed to create an environment that facilitates growth and expansion in agriculture while increasing pride in and awareness of the state’s largest industry — agriculture.

The Marketing Advisory Board will advise the program team on a variety of topics through the following sub-programs: agricultural business development, international agricultural development/trade, From the Land of Kansas, local foods and affiliated programs, agricultural workforce development and agricultural education.

If you are interested in applying to serve as a Marketing Advisory Board member, please email a resume, statement of interest/cover letter and tax clearance confirmation PDF. For more details about the board and about the application process, go to agriculture.ks.gov/marketing-advisory-board. Submit application materials and address questions to Kerry Wefald, marketing director, at kerry.wefald@ks.gov or call 785-564-6758.