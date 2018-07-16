Arrest made in 2003 Beloit murder

Earlier today, Charles “Chuck” Ray Fleming, 46, was arrested on a charge of First Degree Murder in the death of his mother, Carol Fleming, which occurred on August 16, 2003 in Beloit.

Fleming was arrested by the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Department and is being transported to Mitchell County by Beloit Police Chief Dave Elam and Mitchell County Sheriff Tony Perez.

Beloit native and Lenexa, Kan. resident Chuck Fleming

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department and Beloit Police Department continue to work on this joint investigation.

A first appearance hearing before the District Magistrate Judge will be scheduled once Mr. Fleming is booked and processed in Mitchell County. No further details will be released at this time

