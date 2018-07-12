Rock Hills USD 107 Board of Education – July 9, 2018

Superintendent Nadine Smith called the organizational meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 to order at 7:00 P.M. Those present were: Lori Yelken, Janelle Greene, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Nadine Smith, Sam Meyers, Bob Roush, and Jennifer Urbaniak.

Superintendent Nadine Smith asked for nominations for President of the Board.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo to nominate Lori Yelken as President of the Board of Education to serve for one (1) year. Motion passed 5-0.

President Lori Yelken presided over the balance of the meeting.

President Yelken asked for nominations for Vice President of the Board.

Janelle Greene moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to nominate Todd Mauerhan as Vice-President of the Board of Education to serve for one (1) year. Motion passed 5-0.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to appoint Jennifer Urbaniak as Clerk of the Board of Education for the 18-19 year, to appoint Delores Angleton as Deputy Clerk of the Board for the 18-19 year, to appoint Rick Diamond as Treasurer of the Board of Education for the 18-19 year, and to appoint Sondra Decker as Deputy Treasurer of the Board of Education for the 18-19 year. Motion passed 5-0.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to approve the agenda with the additions of Agenda Item 10a. Fuel Tank Bids and switch Agenda Item 14 and 25. Motion passed 5-0.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to approve the minutes for the regular meeting held on Monday, June 11, 2018, with the correction of Nadine Smith’s approved salary for 2018-2019 as $102,000, not $103,000, and the special year end meeting held on Thursday, June 21, 2018, as presented. Motion passed 5-0.

The treasurer’s report was not available for June 2018; it will be approved at the regular August Board meeting.

Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to approve the check registers and transfers as presented. Motion passed 5-0.

There were no FBLA members present to report to the Board.

Bob Roush, Facilities/Transportation Director discussed maintenance and transportation with the Board.

The Board briefly reviewed the monthly bus report which includes mileage, fuel, and repairs for the month of June 2018.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to request bids to fill the district’s 8000 gallon fuel tank. Motion passed 5-0.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve State Exchange Bank as the official depository at a rate of 1.91% on the interest bearing accounts of USD 107 for 2018-2019. Guaranty State Bank & Trust Company also submitted a bid for 1.75%. Motion passed 5-0.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to approve the consent agenda items a through x as follows:

a. Adopt annual waiver of requirements for generally accepted accounting principles. (A copy of Resolution 2019-001 can be found in Attachment F)

Adopt the 1,116 hour calendar. Appoint authorized Federal Impact Aid Representative – Jennifer Urbaniak Designate Elementary Truancy Officer – Nadine Smith Designate Jr/Sr High School Truancy Officer – Sam Meyers Designate District KPERS Representative – Jennifer Urbaniak Designate USD 107 Workers Compensation Coordinator – Jennifer Urbaniak Appoint School Attorney – Darrell Miller Adopt early payment request policy Establish Mileage Rate – current State mileage rate is _54.5_ cents per mile Establish Petty Cash Limits – Elementary $300.00, Jr/Sr High School $500.00, Central $500.00 Establish Building Activity Funds

K.S.A. 72-8208 allows the Board of Education to authorize by separate resolutions, the establishment of school activity funds from which to make needed expenditures for the payment of expenses attributable to activities in which pupils of the district may participate directly or indirectly. Every such resolution shall specify the general purpose for which the fund is to be established and shall authorize an employee of the school district to administer the fund. A copy of Resolutions 2019-003 and 2019-004 can be found in Attachment G.

Adopt agreement with KASB Legal Assistance Fund

(A copy of Resolution 2019-006 can be found in Attachment H)

Appoint Title I Director – Nadine Smith Appoint Title VI Director – Nadine Smith Appoint PL 874 Program Director, Title IX Coordinator, 504 Coordinator, and Coordinator for all other State and Federal programs not specifically herein named – Nadine Smith Appoint Hearing Official for suspension and expulsion appeals – Nadine Smith Appoint Purchasing Agent – Nadine Smith Appoint Compliance Officer to receive and act on discrimination complaints – Nadine Smith Adopt all existing policies; repeal any inconsistent policies.

(A copy of Resolution 2019-005 can be found in Attachment I)

Designate official newspaper – Jewell County Record Appoint Freedom of Information Officer – Nadine Smith K.S.A. 72-113 stipulates that each Board of Education shall designate one or more employees who shall report to the secretary of Social and Rehabilitation Service, or a designee thereof, all cases of children who are less than 12 years of age and are not attending school as required by law; and to the appropriate county or district attorney, or a designee thereof, all cases of children who are 13 or more years of age, but less than 19 years of age and are not attending school as required by law. – Nadine Smith Establish monthly Board of Education meetings (A copy of Resolution 2019-002 and dates can be found in Attachment J).

Motion passed 5-0.

Sam Meyers will check further into our current Coca Cola contract and discuss it with the concession stand sponsor.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate to approve 1.5 days of pay at their current contract rate of pay for Bethany Remus and Sara Grout for helping with enrollment on Thursday, August 2, 2018. Motion passed 5-0.

Bob Roush left the meeting at 7:32 p.m.

The Board reviewed the proposed Blue Cross Blue Shield rates for 2018-2019. The school’s rates went up approximately 13% from the previous year and we are currently working on options to try and get those rates lowered.

Sarah Ortman, Elementary secretary, requested to re-name an account from Adult Lunch to Adult Meals. Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve this request. Motion passed 5-0.

The Board had their first reading on the updated KASB policies.

Superintendent Nadine Smith reported to the Board on the following:

Dane Hansen Foundation has awarded the district $3562 to purchase a tympanometer/audiometer combination to conduct required hearing screenings on Rock Hills students.

Jennifer Urbaniak and Superintendent Smith will attend the budget workshop in Oakley on July 13.

Building administrators and secretaries will attend the required School Nutrition Programs Administrative Updates training in Concordia on July 24.

Billie Cox will provide a ½ day interactive projector use training for teachers on July 31 from 12:30-4:00p. Teachers will be paid for this training through Title IIA teacher professional development funds.

Superintendent Smith is preparing to present the required back-to-school staff trainings in bullying, sexual harassment, emergency safety interventions, blood borne pathogens, and board policy updates. Sara Grout is preparing to present suicide prevention and awareness.

Mentors for new teachers have been assigned as follows: Gina Jeffery-Alicia Brown (5th grade); Travis Cox-Jennifer Bruns (HS ELA); Jody Hadachek-Benjamin Enns (Physical Sciences); Billie Cox and Brock McMillan-Jamie Harvey (Math and P.E. year 2). New teachers’ orientation will be conducted August 14.

Enrollment packets will be mailed July 18. Enrollment is August 2 from 8:00a-8:00p at RHJSHS for all students PK-12.

The school day at Beloit Special Education Cooperative ALC is changed from 8:00a-3:00p to 8:30a to 3:30p this school year, which will impact USD 107 transportation.

Nadine Smith, Elementary Principal, reported to the Board on the following:

RHES will be recruiting parents and community members to serve on the building site council.

RHES Back-to-School Open House will be Wednesday, August 15 from 5:30-6:30p..

Sam Meyers, Jr/Sr High School Principal, reported to the Board on the following:

Mr. Luedke and Sam will be attending an administrative intervention training in Omaha Nebraska at the Boys Town training facility on July 11 and 12.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to enter into executive session at 8:05 p.m. to discuss non-elected personnel and to return to open session at 8:15 p.m. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Nadine Smith and Sam Meyers were invited into executive session. Motion passed 5-0.

The Board returned to open session at 8:15 p.m.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to enter into executive session at 8:15 p.m. to discuss non-elected personnel and to return to open session at 8:20 p.m. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Nadine Smith and Sam Meyers were invited into executive session. Motion passed 7-0.

The Board returned to open session at 8:20 p.m.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to offer an intent of employment to Alicia Vigil, 5th grade teacher. Motion passed 5-0.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to offer an intent of employment to Sherry Partridge, Library Para/Data Clerk at $13.00/hr. Motion passed 5-0.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to approve Barb Elbracht as Junior High Student Council Sponsor. Motion passed 5-0.

Janelle Greene moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve Nicole Luedke as the concession stand sponsor. Motion passed 5-0.

The Board also agreed to run an ad for the open assistant junior high volleyball position and all sub positions.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to accept the resignation from Nadine Smith, PreK-5 Principal/Superintendent effective June 30, 2019. Motion passed 5-0.

Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve all 2018-2019 district handbooks with the addition of the Board agreeing to provide the optional dental policy for all classified and licensed personnel. Motion passed 5-0.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to contract with KASB Leadership Services for the Superintendent search. The fee will be $3,750 plus mileage from Lyons, KS, for our contact person, Gary Sechrist. Gary will be at the August 13 regular Board meeting to talk with the Board members. Motion passed 5-0.

The Board briefly reviewed the Strategic Goals and Long Range Plans for the district.

Lori Slate left the meeting at 8:53 p.m.

The Board reviewed the organizational chart (Policy CC). The Board also reviewed articles from KASB dealing with serving as a Board Member and leadership as a Board Member. Janelle Greene moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve the chart with the change of adding Assistant Principal to it. Motion passed 4-0.

Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve the annual contract for service with the Jewell County Health Department for health nurse services for 2018-2019. Motion passed 4-0.

The Board reviewed the final fiscal year end transfers for FY18.

The next regular meeting of the USD No. 107 Board of Education will be Monday, August 13, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. at the Board Office located at 109 E. Main Street in Mankato, Kansas.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 adjourned at 9:22 p.m.