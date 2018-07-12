Kevin Thomas, Jr. Wins Chad McDaniel Memorial Race

The 9th Annual Chad McDaniel Memorial Race was held on Wednesday night at Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit. 27 drivers took the track, making their way through heat races, the semi-feature and finally the 30-lap feature race. Ultimately, it was Kevin Thomas, Jr. that came away with the victory.

It was his second win on the season in the P1 Insurance National Midget Championship. Thomas came into the night in 6th place in the driver standings for the series. Thomas also won the Chad McDaniel Memorial Race in 2015, which was the last time he ran at Beloit.

Points leader Logan Seavey finished 2nd place, followed by Justin Grant, Jason McDougal and Tanner Carrick. One other interesting note from the night, in qualifying, 11 drivers came in under the old track record for the ¼ mile dirt track at Solomon Valley Raceway.

