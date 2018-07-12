Governor Colyer Targeted By Gubernatorial Opponents Over Brownback Budget

By Stephan Bisaha – Kansas News Service/KMUW

Gov. Jeff Colyer was on the defense during a Republican forum sponsored by KMUW and KWCH on Tuesday night.

He was targeted by his Republican gubernatorial opponents over Kansas’ budget issues during his time with the Brownback administration.

Former state Sen. Jim Barnett was one of several candidates who attacked Colyer over the Brownback era tax cuts.

“The Brownback Colyer tax experiment brought this state to its knees,” Barnett said.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach also went after Colyer, but Kobach criticized the Brownback Administration for government growth.

“The failure of the Brownback Colyer team was in when they cut taxes, the government kept on growing,” Kobach said.

Colyer brushed off the criticism, saying that was in the past.

“And what has happened over the past has happened,” Colyer said. “I’m looking forward.”

Colyer said he wants a simpler, lower tax system for the state.

During a question about the issues at the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Leawood businessman Patrick Kucera said the answer is more government and church cooperation.

“There [are] huge resources in the ministry and church world and the charitable world, and I believe that’s where the answer is,” Kucera said.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer touted his experience in both government and the private sector.

The candidates also debated school safety, legalizing marijuana and immigration.

The Democratic candidates for governor will take part in a forum Wednesday night live at 6:15 on KWCH 12.

