BREAKING: Fatality Accident Reported Near Linn

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatality accident occurred just after 1 p.m. today near the community of Linn.

According to the report, Nathalia Gonzalez-Sanches, 16, of Linn was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty northbound on Highway K-9 just south of 9th Road when her vehicle left the highway. Gonzalez-Sanches attempted to overcorrect, and lost control of the vehicle. The car overturned multiple times, throwing Gonzalez-Sanches from the vehicle as well as a passenger, Maddison Mills, 17, of Washington.

Both were taken to the Washington County Hospital, then transferred via Lifestar helicopter to KU Medical Center where Gonzalez-Sanches died from her injuries. Mills remains in critical condition.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports that no seat belts were worn by either occupant.