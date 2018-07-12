133 fireworks related injuries reported in Kansas during Independence Day week

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that at least 133 fireworks-related injuries occurred in the state over the Independence Day holiday week (July 1– 7).

The injuries, varying in severity, were reported by emergency departments throughout the state to the Kansas Syndromic Surveillance Program (KSSP).

“These, mostly preventable, injuries show how greater care needs to be taken when handling fireworks,” said Dr. Greg Lakin, KDHE Chief Medical Officer. “The fun that we can have with fireworks should not outweigh the safety precautions that must be observed to avoid injuries.”

The age range with the highest number of injuries was five to 17, closely followed by 18 to 44-year-olds.

Of all age groups, more than 63 percent of fireworks injuries involved males.

The KSSP includes approximately 80 percent of all emergency department visits across the state. The KSSP collects information from emergency departments and urgent care clinic visits. This provides KDHE, hospitals and local health departments insight into rapidly changing health conditions in the state.

The data is used to describe emerging public health threats and enable the health care community to quickly identify health issues and take action to prevent injury and illness.