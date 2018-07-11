Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 7/9/18

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, July 9, 2018 – 7:00 P.M.

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Rhonda Manley, Rod Stewart, Kevin Elliott, Brad Jones, Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen.

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News Reporter

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas. Jill Hoover was absent.

2.0 Election of Board Officers

Rod Stewart nominated Joe L’Ecuyer as president. Kevin Elliott seconded the nomination. Motion carried 6-0. Brad Jones nominated Rod Stewart for vice president. Joe L’Ecuyer seconded the nomination. Motion carried 6-0.

3.0 Approval of Agenda

Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

4.0 Consent Agenda

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Annual Unencumbered Cash Balance Report (KSDE requirement);

B. Approval of minutes of June 2018 Board of Education meetings;

C. Review check register for and approve payment of June 2018 bills;

D. Approval of building activity fund reports for June 2018;

E. Review of Health Insurance Savings account reconciliation statement;

F. Approve the hiring of the classified staff for the 2018-19 school year as presented;

G. Approve resolution to establish petty cash fund for USD 108 District Office;

H. Approve resolutions to allow the establishment of activity funds for Washington County Junior-Senior High School and Washington County Elementary School;

I. Approve the mileage reimbursement rate for the 2018-19 school year at the current state rate effective July 1, 2018;

J. Approval of Board designated appointments for the 2018-19 school year: Clerk of the Board – Amy Anderson Deputy Clerk – Elizabeth Romeiser Treasurer – Tim Matlack KPERS Designated Agent – Amy Anderson Federal Compliance Officer (includes Title I, Title IV, Title IX, Section 504, and all other federal programs) – Denise O’Dea District Homeless Coordinator – Denise O’Dea State and Federal Food Service Designate – Rose Ann Zach District Freedom of Information Officer – Denise O’Dea LCNCK Representative – Denise O’Dea Truant Officers – Washington County Elementary School – Amy Hoover; Washington County Junior-Senior High School – Vicki Enyart Newspaper of Record – The Washington County News Primary Depository of Board Funds for Checking and Savings Accounts – United Bank and Trust Determining Official for Free- and Reduced-Price Meal Applications – Amy Anderson Hearing Officer for Free- and Reduced-Price Meal Application Appeals – Denise O’Dea Determining Official for Free- and Reduced-Price Textbook Rental and Other Fee Reductions Based on Free and Reduced Meal Status – Amy Anderson Legal Depositories for USD 108 – all banking institutions within school district boundaries School Attorney – KASB Legal Services

K. Approve the following limits to be placed on district credit card use: VISA (3 cards) $5,000 each card

L. Establish Driver’s Education Fees – $125.00

M. Establish Substitute Teacher Rate: Substitute teachers shall be paid at the rate of

$85.00 per diem for the first ten consecutive days of teaching. If the substitute teaches for the same absent instructor for more than ten consecutive days (and if the substitute currently possesses certification in one of the subject areas being taught), that substitute teacher shall, on the 11th day of service, be placed at his/her respective experience step and educational lane of the current USD 108 salary schedule. Commencing with the 11th day of consecutive substitute teaching for the same instructor (and providing the certification requirements are met), that teacher shall, therefore, receive 1/184th reimbursement per diem (based on his/her respective experience step and educational lane of the current salary schedule), for the remaining consecutive substitute teaching days.

$85.00 per diem for the first ten consecutive days of teaching. If the substitute teaches for the same absent instructor for more than ten consecutive days (and if the substitute currently possesses certification in one of the subject areas being taught), that substitute teacher shall, on the 11th day of service, be placed at his/her respective experience step and educational lane of the current USD 108 salary schedule. Commencing with the 11th day of consecutive substitute teaching for the same instructor (and providing the certification requirements are met), that teacher shall, therefore, receive 1/184th reimbursement per diem (based on his/her respective experience step and educational lane of the current salary schedule), for the remaining consecutive substitute teaching days. N. Establish meal prices (no increase from previous year): 1. Lunch: K-6 $2.40; 7-12 $2.50; Adult $3.50; Additional Entrée $1.75 2. Breakfast: K-12 $1.35; Adult $2.00 3. Extra milk: $0.40

O. Adopt Section 125 Flexible Fringe Benefit Plan & 403(b) Annuity Plan;

P. Adopt Destruction of Records Resolution

5.0 Discussion and Action of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

6.0 Adoption of a 1116-hour School Term for the 2018-19 School Year

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to adopt the 1116-hour school term for the 2018-19 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

7.0 Adoption of the Resolution Specifying Dates and Times for the USD 108 Board of Education Meetings for the 2018-19 School Year.

Brad Owen moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to adopt the resolution specifying dates and times for the USD 108 Board of Education meetings for the 2018-19 school year as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

8.0 Adoption of GAAP Waiver Resolution

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve the GAAP Waiver Resolution as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

9.0 Adopt Home Rule Resolution

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to adopt the Home Rule Resolution as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

10.0 Rescind and Adopt Board Policy

Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Brad Jones that all policy statements found in the minutes of the Board of Education prior to June 30, 2018, be rescinded and that the Board of Education adopt the Policy Manual as presented and recommended by the Superintendent of Schools, to govern the school district during the 2018-19 school year, subject to periodic review, amendment, and revision by the Board of Education. Motion carried 6-0.

11.0 KASB Updated Policies – First Read

Recommended KSAB policy updates were distributed.

12.0 Appoint KASB Board Delegate for 2018-19.

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to appoint Rod Stewart as the KASB voting delegate for USD 108 for 2018-19. Motion carried 6-0.

13.0 Information on Family Athletic Passes – Vicki Enyart

Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Brad Jones to implement a USD 108 Tiger Pride Athletic Pass as presented with the Golden Paw Senior “Lifetime” Pass minimum age of

62. Motion carried 6-0.

14.0 Date of Back-to-School BEO/Staff Picnic

The board will host a back-to-school BOE/staff picnic at 6:30 p.m. August 13, 2018 at the 4H Food Stand at the Fairgrounds, if it is available.

15.0 Executive Session

A. Negotiations

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to go into Executive Session with the superintendent to discuss ratification of the 2018-2019 contracts and classified staff wage increases pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 7:44 p.m. Motion carried 6-0. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to go into Executive Session with the superintendent to discuss ratification of the 2018-2019 contracts and classified staff wage increases pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 7:54 p.m. Motion carried 6-0. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to go into Executive Session with the superintendent to discuss ratification of the 2018-2019 contracts and classified staff wage increases pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:05 p.m. Motion carried 6-0. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to ratify the 2018-19 contract with the teachers’ union. Motion carried 6-0. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve a 2.16% increase for all classified staff and administration with the exception of Amy Anderson who will receive a $2/hour raise. Motion carried 6-0.

16.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to adjourn. Motion carried 6-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108